Music icon Bob Dylan to finally accept his Nobel Literature Prize

Published Mar 30, 2017, 2:33 am IST
The famously-reclusive Dylan will only give a lecture required of him in a taped version at a later date.
Music icon Bob Dylan will finally receive his Nobel Literature Prize this weekend at a meeting with the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, it announced on Wednesday. But no media will be allowed to cover the meeting, and the famously-reclusive Dylan will only give a lecture required of him in a taped version at a later date.

The 75-year-old kept silent for weeks after he was announced as the Nobel literature laureate in October, and snubbed a ceremony in December to receive the prize. “The good news is that the Swedish Academy and Bob Dylan have decided to meet this weekend,” Sara Danius, permanent secretary of the Academy, said.

