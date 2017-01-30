World, Europe

UK man allegedly raped 9-yr-old boy in animal costume sex ring

AP
Published Jan 30, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 1:41 pm IST
The victim lived with his grandmother, but is now in foster care.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

Warminster: Police have arrested a fifth person who is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a boy in Pennsylvania while dressed in animal costumes.

Police say 57-year-old Kenneth Fenske, of Quakertown, began abusing a 9-year-old boy at "furry" parties he hosted at his home in 2009. The abuse continued for years. Four other men who allegedly participated in the child predator ring have been arrested in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Officials say the victim is related to one of the men in the group. The victim lived with his grandmother, but is now in foster care.

Police on Friday charged Fenske with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor. An attorney was not listed for him.

