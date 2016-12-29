UK: High on drugs, man strips girlfriend naked, pours glue down her throat

The 46-year-old accused identified as Mark Lancaster, violently attacked his partner in May this year. (Respresentational Image)

Newcastle: A man has been jailed for 16 months for breaking his girlfriend’s tooth, stripping her naked and pouring superglue down her throat in a horrifying attack after getting high on drugs and alcohol.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the 46-year-old accused identified as Mark Lancaster, violently attacked his partner in May this year.

He was arrested after some of his neighbours heard the commotion from his house ad informed the police. He was then made to appear before a court.

During the trial of the case, the court heard that Lancaster put his hands on the victim’s mouth, broke her tooth and then tried to fix it by pouring superglue in her mouth. At one point, the victim tried to hide in the bathroom, but Lancaster kicked down the door and continued assaulting her.

Lancaster admitted to causing serious body harm to the victim, following which he was locked up in the prison for 16 and a half months. He has also been slapped with a five-year restraining order.