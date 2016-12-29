World, Europe

Berlin attacker took bus from Netherlands to France: sources

AFP
Published Dec 29, 2016, 7:54 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 8:17 am IST
Italian police shot Amri dead in the early hours of Friday after he fired at officers who had stopped him for a routine identity check.
Anis Amri, the 24-year-old Tunisian suspect. (Photo: AP)
 Anis Amri, the 24-year-old Tunisian suspect. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Suspected Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri travelled by bus from the Netherlands to France before heading to Italy where police shot him dead, sources close to the investigation said Wednesday.

Two days after the December 19 attack on a Christmas market in Berlin left 12 dead, the 24-year-old Tunisian boarded an overnight bus at the Dutch city of Nijmegen, near the German border, that took him to Lyon in central France, one of the sources said, confirming a French media report.

Amri got off the bus at the Lyon-Part-Dieu rail station, the source said.

Surveillance cameras filmed Amri at the station last Thursday.

From there, he took a train to the French Alpine town of Chambery before heading to Milan, in northern Italy.

Italian police shot Amri dead in the early hours of Friday after he fired at officers who had stopped him for a routine identity check.

A train ticket from Lyon to Milan via Turin was found on his body.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Amri was able to leave Berlin and traverse most of Germany to reach the Netherlands.

Wim de Bruin, spokesman for the Dutch public prosecution service told AFP: "I can confirm that the Dutch police are investigating whether he travelled through The Netherlands after the attack in Berlin."

De Bruin declined however to give further details.

The Berlin rampage was claimed by the ISIS, which released a video on Friday in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

German authorities are probing whether Amri had help before or after the attack and on Wednesday police detained a 40-year-old Tunisian on suspicion of having ties with him.

In Tunisia, authorities Friday arrested Amri's nephew and two other suspects, aged between 18 and 27, who they said were members of a "terrorist cell" connected to Amri.

But the interior ministry made no direct link between the trio and the Berlin assault.

Meanwhile Dutch lawmakers including anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders demanded an explanation over reports that Amri may have travelled through the Netherlands.

An attempt however by Wilders to convene the lower house of parliament for an urgent debate on the matter was turned down after he failed to get the approval of a majority of lawmakers.

Tags: anis amri, berlin truck attack, berlin terror attack, terrorism
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Entertainment Gallery

Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
Several celebrities were snapped as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house for a party on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Sushant, other stars party at Manish Malhotra's house
Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his recent success 'Dangal' for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir hosts Dangal screening for Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi
Numerous celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Mira, Varun, Rani, Shraddha flaunt impressive style
Salman Khan celebrated his 51st birthday at his Panvel farmhouse where numerous celebrties were seen arriving. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs come out in style for Salman's birthday bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

Amazon Alexa
 

Tesla autopilot predicts oncoming car crash

As the video progresses, the Forward Collision warning on the Tesla beeps, and the emergency braking system kicks in.
 

Aamir's Dangal loved by all except Geeta, Babita Phogat's real life coach

Scene from the film
 

Boss takes 800 employees for a free Caribbean cruise to reward them

The boss was pleased with employees for achieving target (Photo: Facebook)
 

More trouble for OK Jaanu, to face Deepika-Vin Diesel's xXx at box-office

'OK Jaanu' is a remake of Mani Ratnam's 'OK Kanmani,' whcih was a critical and commercial success.
 

Near collision of two aircrafts triggers caption battle on Twitter

Tweeple even compared the image to a face off between politicians (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Faulty wing flap caused russia crash

Rescuers have also found the second black box from the crashed plane.

Wrong sperm may have fertilised 26 Dutch women

Although the chance of that happening was small the possibility could not be excluded.

US denies Erdogan accusations of 'supporting IS'

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Barack Obama. (Photo: File)

Germany: Suspected contact of Berlin attacker arrested

Forensic experts examine the scene around a truck that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin. (Photo: File)

Germany: 54,000 migrants get grant to return home in 2016

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham