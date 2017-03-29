World, Europe

Indian-origin autistic man called stupid at gym; wins discrimination lawsuit

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 29, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 12:46 pm IST
The health club dismissed the instructor and offered him USD 117.8, which he refused.
30-year-old Aggarwal decided to take the matter to the court on his own when he realised that he could not get any help from complaining to the authorities. (Photo: Facebook)
 30-year-old Aggarwal decided to take the matter to the court on his own when he realised that he could not get any help from complaining to the authorities. (Photo: Facebook)

London: In a case of disability discrimination, an Indian-origin autistic man sued a British health club chain for calling him 'stupid'. The man, Ketan Aggarwal represented himself in court. Aggarwal was yelled at in front of the whole class when he, along with a fellow cyclist suggested that the music was too slow in May 2015.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Aggarwal was yelled at, in May 2015, in front of the whole class when he, along with a fellow cyclist suggested that the music was too slow . The coach was quoted as saying “don’t teach me how to do my job.” At the end of the class, the instructor called him stupid in front of everyone.

30-year-old Aggarwal decided to take the matter to the court on his own when he realised that he could not get any help from complaining to the authorities.

He studied various cases of discrimination in the library and on the internet and prepared a case against the multi-million pound company that is partly owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. He fought the case successfully, representing himself as a victim of disability harassment.

He said, “Calling someone with a mental disability ‘stupid’ is similar to mocking a guy in a wheelchair. If I was that stupid I wouldn’t have been able to successfully pursue the claim against a solicitor of a billion pound company.”

The health club then dismissed the instructor and offered him USD 117.8, which he refused. As per the court’s orders Virgin Active paid Aggarwal USD 238 and USD 1,504 for costs and compensation, respectively. The court also ordered the company to issue a written apology and train its staff on equality.

Tags: ketan aggarwal, health club, autism, harassment
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Snake-like animal with two heads and three eyes is going viral

The viral post now has over six thousand likes with 1, 79, 987 shares on Facebook almost a month after it being posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Dhoni’s Aadhar details leaked, Sakshi expresses discontent on Twitter

"Is there any privacy left? Information of Adhaar card, including application, is made public property," Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s wife, tweeted after personal details of former India skipper were made public. (Photo: PTI)
 

After a year’s exile, Harsha Bhogle set to return to cricket commentary

With a new administration in place in the BCCI, there seems to be a change in fortune for Harsha Bhogle. (Photo: With a new administration in place in the BCCI, there seems to be a change in fortune for Harsha Bhogle. (Photo: Harsha Bhogle Facebook)
 

Watch: When Matthew Wade asked Ravindra Jadeja what ‘m*******d’ means

Ravindra Jadeja had reportedly hurled a Hindi cuss-word (M*******d) at Matthew Wade, while he was batting on Day 3. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Pawan Kalyan fans manhandle TV anchor for giving Katamarayudu ‘just’ 3 stars

Screengrabs from the video and Pawan Kalyan in 'Katamarayadu.'
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 launch: When and where to watch live stream

You can watch the live streaming of the launc at the Samsung's website
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Theresa May signs letter to trigger Brexit

May is scheduled to chair a cabinet meeting today before making a statement in the House of Commons confirming the countdown to the UK's departure from the EU has begun. (Photo: AP)

3-day menstrual leave for Italian women

If the draft law is passed by Italy’s parliament, companies will have to give three paid days off every month to women who get bad aches.

Daily Mail's ‘Legs-it’ sparks sexism row

UK Prime Minister Theresa May, right, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. (Photo: AP)

Scottish lawmakers to hold independence vote on eve of Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

UK paper prints Theresa May's legs on front page, sexism complaints filed

Britain's Daily Mail newspaper has sparked complaints with a front page photograph focusing on the legs of Prime Minister Theresa May and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham