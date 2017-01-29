World, Europe

Trump, Putin to come together in 'real coordination' in fight against ISIS: Kremlin

AFP
Published Jan 29, 2017, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 8:57 am IST
Putin and Trump spoke for the first time by phone in November just after the billionaire tycoon's surprise election victory.
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his new US counterpart Donald Trump agreed Saturday to develop relations "as equals" and to establish "real coordination" against the ISIS group in Syria, the Kremlin said.

"The two sides expressed a willingness to work actively together to stabilise and develop Russian-American cooperation on a constructive basis, as equals, and to mutual benefit," Putin said in a statement after the two men's first phone conversation since Trump took office.

Describing it as a "positive" exchange, the Kremlin said they touched on many subjects from the Iranian nuclear deal to the Ukraine and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, the tensions on the Korean peninsula and trade relations.

The "priority" in their talks was the fight against international terrorism.

"The presidents said they were in favour of putting in place real coordination of Russian and American actions to destroy IS and the other terrorist groupings in Syria," the statement said.

They both also expressed the desire to organise a meeting between the two leaders, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Trump spoke for the first time by phone in November just after the billionaire tycoon's surprise election victory.

They agreed on the need to "normalise" relations between Moscow and Washington after the tensions during the previous US administration of president Barack Obama over the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

Tags: vladimir putin, kremlin, islamic state, donald trump
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Padmavati slapgate: SLB's team sends out official statement on the controversy

The film stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin khilji.
 

KJo blasts Twitter troll for insinuating sexual relation with Anurag Kashyap

Karan had acted in Anurag's 'Bombay Velvet'.
 

Trump brings his love for gilded decor to Oval Office

The Oval Office. (Photo: Twitter | @DanScavino)
 

Padmavati lead men, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, react to SLB attack

Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
 

Bikinis are like Malaika’s second skin; never fails to cause envy in our hearts!

Malaika Arora (Pic courtesy: Intstagram/ Malaika Arora Khan).
 

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive accident, take injured to hospital

Ravindra Jadeja, who was driving with his wife Reeva Solanki, hit a scooty from behind, according to reports. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Grab them by the pony': Video introducing Trump to Netherlands goes viral

Riffing on Trump's calls to put America first, the video politely asks:

Mexican President cancels Washington visit as tensions with Trump escalate

Trump tweeted that the meeting should be scrapped if Mexico doesn't agree to pay for a wall along the nearly 2,000-mile border, Pena Nieto responded via the same platform. (Photo: AP)

Greek Supreme Court relief for 8 Turkey coup plotters

People rally on a tank after they take over military position on the Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul after an attempted coup failed on July 16, 2016. Many coup plotters had fled to Greece. (Photo: AFP)

UK court jails man for not helping drowning girl

Michael Bowditch (left) and Becky Morgan (right). (Photo: Twitter | @Kent_999s)

Video introducing Trump to the Netherlands goes viral

Screenshot from the video. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham