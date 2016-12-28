World, Europe

Romanian president rejects nomination of Muslim woman for PM

AFP
Published Dec 28, 2016, 8:51 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 8:51 am IST
Klaus Iohannis’s decision to block appointment of Sevil Shhaideh may be linked to her Syrian husband’s background.
The party's pick to lead the new government was Sevil Shhaideh, a close associate of PSD power broker Liviu Dragnea who was ruled out of the job due to a criminal conviction over a 2012 referendum rigging case. (Photo: AP)
 The party's pick to lead the new government was Sevil Shhaideh, a close associate of PSD power broker Liviu Dragnea who was ruled out of the job due to a criminal conviction over a 2012 referendum rigging case. (Photo: AP)

Bucharest: Romania's president rejected the Social Democrat Party's nominee for prime minister on Tuesday, infuriating the leftist PSD which won a general election two weeks ago.

The party's pick to lead the new government was Sevil Shhaideh, a close associate of PSD power broker Liviu Dragnea who was ruled out of the job due to a criminal conviction over a 2012 referendum rigging case.

Dragnea's PSD won the Dec. 11 election by a wide margin and, with coalition partner and long-time ally ALDE, has 250 members in the 465-seat, two-house parliament, meaning it would easily get parliamentary approval for its government.

Shhaideh, a 52-year-old woman from Romania's 65,000-strong Muslim community, is close to Dragnea who was a witness at her 2011 wedding to a Syrian-born former agriculture ministry consultant.

"I have carefully weighed the pro and con arguments and I have decided not to appoint Mrs Sevil Shhaideh," President Klaus Iohannis told reporters, without elaborating on his reasoning.

"As a result, I am asking the PSD and ALDE to make a new proposal."

Dragnea said he had watched the president's decision with "stupefaction".

"Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest ... we will need to make a decision," Dragnea told a news conference. "I want to weigh up very carefully what is good and what is bad for Romania."

"If, after analysis, we reach the conclusion that it is best to suspend the president, I will not hesitate. But we don't want to jump head-first and plunge the country into crisis."

Parliament can initiate a presidential impeachment procedure, but it is complex, lengthy and would require a consequent consultative ruling by the Constitutional Court and a national referendum.

Speculating on the president's motive for rejecting Shhaideh, political commentator Mircea Marian said: "Either there were national security reasons to reject her, as she is married to a Syrian citizen which may put security at risk, or there were purely political reasons."

"The PSD has lost a lot by making this proposal, which came as a surprise to their hard core electorate."

Rise Project, a member of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project of investigative journalists, said this month that Shhaideh's husband had posted messages on his Facebook account in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The PSD, which promised higher wages and pensions during the election campaign, had hoped Dragnea would stand for prime minister but Iohannis made clear he would refuse any candidate with a criminal record.

Dragnea has kept his post as party chief despite being convicted this year for abusing his influence in a referendum to impeach former president Traian Basescu, for which he received a suspended two-year jail sentence. He is also on trial in a separate case.

Tags: romania president, romania pm, romania muslim pm
Location: Romania, Bukarest, Bucuresti

Sports Gallery

Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami’s father hits back at trolls targeting cricketer's wife

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was trolled on social media recently, because of his wife’s choice of clothes. (Photo: Mohammed Shami Facebook)
 

'Amul girl' may soon make way into your homes through merchandise

The Amul butter girl.
 

Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?
 

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad boy files complaint against grandma for reducing playtime hours

He later took back the complaint after being offered chocolates and assurances (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Vladimir Putin tours factory that makes ‘youth’ pill

Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Biocad plant

Russia shocked by video of bear being crushed to death

The bear can be seen at the centre of the frame. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

Russian plane crash: Rescuers find flight recorder from Black Sea

Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service, ministry employees lift a fragment of a plane outside Sochi, Russia. (Photo: File)

29 Turkish police officers in court for first coup trial

US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. (Photo: File)

UK’s local bodies can spy on residents

(Representational Image) (Photo: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham