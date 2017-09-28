 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane bats during the fourth ODI. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Kohli departs for 21 as India 3 down, Aussies strike back
 
World, Europe

Indian-origin man sentenced to 10 years of jail for stalking ex-girlfriend in UK

PTI
Published Sep 28, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 28, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
The 37-year-old bombarded the 50-year-old victim with messages, which included warnings about killing her and throwing acid on her.
On August 12 and 13, the victim received 73 missed calls from Thomas and 35 voice messages. (Photo: File/Representational)
 On August 12 and 13, the victim received 73 missed calls from Thomas and 35 voice messages. (Photo: File/Representational)

London: An Indian-origin man from west London has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for stalking and threatening his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship.

Pradeep Thomas was jailed at Harrow Crown Court in north London on Wednesday after he had pleaded guilty to stalking, involving fear of violence.

The 37-year-old bombarded the 50-year-old victim with messages, which included warnings about killing her and throwing acid on her.

"Thomas refused to accept that his relationship with the victim was over and so he subjected her to weeks of harassment which culminated in him calling her dozens of times over a few hours and leaving her increasingly angry messages where he repeatedly threatened to kill her or cause her serious harm.

"This understandably resulted in the victim fearing for her life and feeling unsafe in her own home," said Detective Constable Heidi Adams, the investigating officer from the Metropolitan Polices Community Safety Unit in Harrow.

She praised the victim for coming forward and hoped the accused's jail term would give her some "comfort and closure" about her ordeal.

"I hope Thomas uses his sentence to reflect upon his actions. This type of behaviour is not acceptable and we will swiftly bring those who think it is to justice," she added.

The victim had been in an on and off relationship with Thomas for about four years but earlier this year, she ended the relationship against his wishes.

The court heard that Thomas then began harassing the victim and kept turning up at her home in Harrow despite her repeatedly telling him she did not want to speak to him.

On August 12 and 13, the victim received 73 missed calls from Thomas and 35 voice messages.

The messages suggested Thomas was outside her home and that he was going to kill or harm her.

Met Police detectives listened to the messages and heard Thomas demanding the victim answer her phone and let him in the house.

Thomas ranted at the victim for seeing other men, threatened to damage her house and car, made repeated threats to kill her and also threatened to throw acid on her.

The victim reported Thomas to the police and he was arrested on August 14. He told officers that he was hurt, upset and drunk when he sent the messages.

He also admitted that the victim had broken up with him but that he still considered her to be his girlfriend.

Tags: indian-origin man, harrow crown court, heidi adams, stalking
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Woman gives birth inside hospital lift on her way to the delivery room

The woman was carried to a bed while the umbilical cord was still attached (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs Australia, 4th ODI: David Warner marks his 100th ODI with century

Warner is the eighth batsman in world cricket to register a ton in his 100th ODI with West Indies' Gordon Greenidge being the first against Pakistan in 1988. (Photo:AP)
 

Nanny calls woman stingy after being caught drinking her breast milk

The nanny's previous employers let her take the leftover milk (Photo: AFP)
 

LIVE| Ind vs Aus, 4th ODI: Kohli departs for 21 as India 3 down, Aussies strike back

Ajinkya Rahane bats during the fourth ODI. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: Steve Smith, Sanjay Manjrekar laugh over Virat Kohli's toss goof up

The coin slipped from Kohli’s fingers and instead of going up in the air, it landed flat on the ground, causing the Australia skipper and anchor Sanjay Manjrekar to burst into laughter. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Are Australia watching? India's toe-crusher Jasprit Bumrah hits bulls eye in nets

Jasprit Bumrah has formed a formidable partnership with new-ball partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

France: Man sexually abuse 11-yr-old; investigators say ‘it was consensual sex’

Investigators said they had insufficient proof that the sex was non-consensual. (Representational image)

Russian couple ate over 30 people in 18 yrs, held; gory photos recovered

Officials believe that Dmitry killed the woman in a drunken fight in wasteland on September 8 and then cut up her body while his wife was present. (Photo: File)

World’s biggest uncut diamond sells for $53 million

A model holds the 1,109-carat uncut diamond.

Angela Merkel in tricky coalition talks

Angela Merkel

UK will regret Brexit: Jean-Claude Juncker

Jean-Claude Juncker
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham