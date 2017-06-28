World, Europe

New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally

AP
Published Jun 28, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 1:51 am IST
The attack was confirmed to have spread beyond Europe when U.S. drugmaker Merck said its systems had also been compromised.
A computer screen cyberattack warning notice reportedly holding computer files to ransom, as part of a massive international cyberattack, at an office in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)
 A computer screen cyberattack warning notice reportedly holding computer files to ransom, as part of a massive international cyberattack, at an office in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo: AP)

Paris: A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across the world, hitting companies and governments in Europe especially hard.

Officials in Ukraine reported serious intrusions of the country’s power grid as well as at banks and government offices, where one senior executive posted a photo of a darkened computer screen and the words, “the whole network is down.” The Prime Minister cautioned that the country’s “vital systems” hadn’t been affected.

Russia’s Rosneft oil company also reported falling victim to hacking and said it had narrowly avoided major damage, as did Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk. The attack was confirmed to have spread beyond Europe when U.S. drugmaker Merck said its systems had also been compromised.

Tags: data-scrambling software, cyberattack, ukraine

 




