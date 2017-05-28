UK woman abuses, bullies fiancé, stabs him 28 times; jailed for 11 years

25-year-old Harriet Sharp had bullied, attacked and manipulated the victim, Martyn Brown since October 2016, after she proposed to him. (Photo: Facebook)

London: A woman from the United Kingdom has been sentenced to 11 years in jail for stabbing her fiancé 28 times after an evening out together. The stabbing punctured the man’s lung and he barely escaped death.

According to report in the Daily Mirror, 25-year-old Harriet Sharp had bullied, attacked and manipulated the victim, Martyn Brown since October 2016, after she proposed to him.

The couple began dating last year when they were introduced by a mutual friend. But things went downhill after a few months when Sharp started coming home drunk. She would become aggressive and then attack Brown frequently, sometimes pulling his hair and trying to choke him. Brown even attempted suicide. After the attack, he is recovering in the hospital from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

On January 11, Brown and Sharp when out for dinner but had a fight on their return. It caused Sharp to fetch a knife and slash the victim 28 times. He was bleeding all over so she called the paramedics, said the report. She lied to them about a stomach ache and even tried to stop them from coming in. However, they succeeded in taking Brown away.

The victim later testified about the mental torture Sharp would inflict on him by abusing him verbally. He urged other male victims of domestic violence to speak up, said the report.

The accused had previously wounded him in October 2016, in a drunken fit. She had slashed his neck with a knife. The next morning she apologised to him and hugged him. Brown was shocked by her behaviour but let it pass as a one-off. It then became a regular thing; she would get drunk quite often and slap, scratch or attack him with a knife.

After the attack in January, Brown had a punctured left lung and internal bleeding. But the worst was that he was traumatised and broken and attempted suicide. It took him several days to recover. He said, “I’m hoping to travel the world then settle down into a relationship. I want to get back into work too.

Talking about Sharp, he added, “I hate her and I think she deserves everything she gets.”