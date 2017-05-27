ISIS calls for attacks on West during Ramadan, asks 'soldiers' to target 'infidels'

Manchester police have detained more than 11 people so far as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo: Representational Image)

London: An ISIS group in video message asked all its soldiers to carry out an attack on Western countries where ever possible such as homes, markets and roads, during Ramadan.

According to report in The Mirror, the video was posted on YouTube with title: ‘Where are the lions of war’. In the video, the Islamic State group calls on followers to attack more Westerners.

As the holy month of Islam, Ramadan, began on Saturday, the video message asks all pro-ISIS groups to target "infidels" in Europe during the 30-day fasting period.

"Muslim brothers in Europe who can’t reach the Islamic State lands, attack them in their homes, their markets, their roads and their forums," the message in the video reads.

The ISIS video message also promised a "great reward or martyrdom in Ramadan" for those who follow it, the report said.

Here's a clip of Islamic State's appeal for attacks in the West during Ramadan via its Nashir News service, echoing al-Adnani's 2016 address pic.twitter.com/6rI6mAewmk — Michael S. Smith II (@MichaelSSmithII) May 26, 2017

A similar message was given by ISIS group's former second in command, Abu Mohammad al-Adnani last year, during Ramadan. Adnani had urged his followers to carry out similar attacks during the holy month. However, Aal-Adnani was killed in Syria shortly after releasing the message.

A suicide bomber named Salman Abedi blew himself up at a pop singer’s concert in Manchester Arena in United Kingdom, killing at least 22 and injuring several others.

