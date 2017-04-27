World, Europe

Indian-origin soldier in UK found guilty of murder, jailed for life

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Dhillon, who was described in a court as an controlling and manipulative person, had denied murdering Ruggles in October 2016.
Lance Corporal Trimaan 'Harry' Dhillon and Alice Ruggles. (Photo: Facebook)
 Lance Corporal Trimaan 'Harry' Dhillon and Alice Ruggles. (Photo: Facebook)

London: An Indian-origin British soldier was on Wednesday sentenced to a minimum of 22 years behind bars for killing his ex-girlfriend in north-east England last year. Lance Corporal Trimaan "Harry" Dhillon, 26, was accused of breaking into Alice Ruggles' flat and slitting her throat from ear to ear.

Dhillon, who was described in a court as an obsessive, controlling and manipulative person, had denied murdering Ruggles in October 2016.

But a jury at Newcastle Crown Court today found him guilty of murder and Judge Paul Sloan sentenced him to a minimum of 22 years behind bars before being considered for parole.

Describing the killing as "utter barbarism", the judge told Dhillon: "Not a shred of remorse have you shown from first to last, indeed you were concentrating so hard on getting your story right when giving evidence you forgot even to shed a crocodile tear".

Edinburgh-based Dhillon was found guilty of using his skills as a signaller with 2 Scots, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, to hack his 24-year-old victim's emails, phone messages and social media.

She was found dead in a pool of blood by her flatmate Maxine just days after she had told a police officer she did not want Dhillon to be arrested for harassment.

Ruggles had contacted Northumbria Police after she broke up with Dhillon as she was concerned about his behaviour when he travelled from his Scotland barracks, got into her back yard and knocked on her bedroom window late at night.

He allegedly left her flowers and chocolates and then walked away. Dhillon was ordered by his commanding officer to stay away from his ex-girlfriend but he posted her a parcel containing photos and a letter.

According to the prosecution, Dhillon drove to Ruggles' home on October 10 last year and waited for her after he broke in through her bedroom window and took a knife from the kitchen.

There was a violent struggle which was heard by a neighbour upstairs and Dhillon then allegedly drew the blade across Ruggles' neck six times.

His victim also suffered a wound to the nose and her hand, along with chest injuries. Dhillon had claimed she died as a result of an accident when she leapt at him with a carving knife.

He told the jury they had been struggling, that he had tried to disarm her and she cut herself when he blocked a lunge, and the knife stuck in her neck when she fell to the floor.

The jury played a frantic 999 call by Miss Ruggle's friend Maxine McGill in which she described finding the 24-year-old "covered in blood" and named Dhillon as the killer, calling him an "absolute psychopath".

Ruggles and Dhillon had developed an intense relationship over the internet while he was serving in Afghanistan and she was working for Sky in Newcastle.

The jury were told that Dhillon soon set about alienating her from her friends, knocked her self-confidence and demanded her constant attention.

His previous partner suffered similarly and her ordeal only ended after she took out a restraining order. After the verdict, Ruggles' family released a statement through the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which helps people avoid becoming victims of violence.

Her mother Sue said: "I just keep thinking I can't believe we didn't identify the signs of stalking but you just don't know when it's going on".

"I would like what happened to Alice to encourage others to seek support if they are worried about someone's behaviour," Sue added.

Tags: trimaan "harry" dhillon, uk murder, alice ruggles
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA’s Cassini makes first grand finale dive between Saturn and its rings

If Cassini survives this first round, it will make 21 more crossings before its demise in September. (Photo: NASA)
 

Hanging hotel in Canada lets people live in domes hanging in the wild

An escape from the perils of life in metros (Photo: Facebook)
 

England all-rounder Zafar Ansari retires from cricket at 25 to pursue law career

Zafar Ansari played three Tests and one ODI for England side and was a part of the Alastair Cook-led team which toured India last year. (Photo: AP)
 

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu moves into round 2, Saina Nehwal bows out

PV Sindhu defeated Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided encounter that lasted just 31 minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Bunny death spells trouble for airlines

Simon was flying out of Heathrow to meet it’s new owner but was found dead when the plane landed in Chicago

France has ‘proof’ Bashar al-Assad used sarin

Bashar al-Assad

Islamophobic crimes up by 1,000 per cent under Donald Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Trump travel ban gift to Islamist extremists: David Cameron

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron. (Photo: AP)

3 convicted for rape broadcast on Facebook: Swedish court

The broadcast is the latest graphic video to bring into focus the complex ethical and policy issues faced by Facebook Live and others. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham