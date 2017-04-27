World, Europe

19-year-old pleads guilty to plotting attack on Buckingham Palace

The Londoner pleaded guilty to a plot running from April to September 2016 to get materials for a bomb to stage attacks.
Haroon Syed pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey court in London (File Photo)
London: A 19-year-old Islamic State terrorist group inspired suspect on Thursday admitted to plotting attacks on the iconic Buckingham Palace and an Elton John concert on the anniversary of 9/11, among other potential London targets.

Haroon Syed, who was in court, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey court in London to "researching, planning and attempting to source" materials for homemade explosive devices for use in the attacks.

Syed, warned by the judge that a life sentence is likely to be handed down, will be sentenced in June after a probation and psychiatric report.

The Londoner pleaded guilty to a plot running from April to September 2016 to get materials for a bomb to stage attacks.

The Elton John concert researched by him fell on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the US.

He was arrested in September 2016 after he told an undercover officer of his desire to get bomb-making material and chatted online with undercover British agents.

