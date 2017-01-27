World, Europe

White House misspells Theresa May's name 3 times in official schedule

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Staff in US President Donald Trump's administration missed out the 'h' in her name in a document setting out the plan for talks.
British Prime Minister Theresa May steps off from her plane upon her arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington. (Photo: AP)
London: In a major gaffe, the White House misspelled British Prime Minister Theresa May's name three times in an official schedule of her visit to the US, confusing her name with a porn star.

Staff in US President Donald Trump's administration missed out the 'h' in her name in a document setting out the plan for talks on Friday, including a "bilateral meeting" in the Oval Office and a "working luncheon" following a joint press conference.

The White House's daily guidance and press schedule from the office of the press secretary reads: "In the afternoon, the president will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May", missing out the "h" in her name, despite spelling it correctly elsewhere, the Mirror reported.

It continued, "The president participates in a working luncheon with Teresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom."

The error was repeated in a later guidance note from the Office of the Vice President, though it elsewhere also spelt her name correctly, before finally being rectified fully in another notice from the same office.

Teresa May is the name of a former glamour model and porn actress. Teresa May, the actress also trended on Twitter during the race to be prime minister last summer.

Tags: white house, theresa may, theresa may us visit

