World, Europe

We want you to stay: Theresa May ends anxiety of EU nationals

AFP
Published Jun 26, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Theresa May also confirmed that she would not accept the oversight of the European Court of Justice on citizens' rights
British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that she wanted to end the anxiety of EU nationals fearful of their future after Brexit, promising to protect their rights and saying: "We want you to stay."

But she was heckled by critics in the House of Commons, while opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said her plan was "too little, too late".

The futures of 3.2 million EU citizens living in Britain were thrown into doubt by last year's referendum vote in Britain to leave the 28-member bloc.

Resolving the issue is a priority of the Brexit talks that began last week, but it also threatens to cause major rows between Britain and Brussels.

"I know there's been some anxiety about what would happen to EU citizens at the point we leave the European Union," May said, prompting jeers from opposition lawmakers.

"Today I want to put that anxiety to rest. I want to completely reassure people that under these plans no EU citizen currently in the UK lawfully will be asked to leave at the point the UK leaves the EU."

May set out the principles of her plan to European leaders at a Brussels summit last week in what was intended as a goodwill gesture -- only to see them rejected as insufficient and vague.

In a 17-page policy document published Monday, she set out further details, including the rights envisaged for family dependents of EU citizens that fall short of what Brussels had called for.

She also confirmed that she would not accept the oversight of the European Court of Justice on citizens' rights, saying it would fall to British courts to enforce the new rules -- setting up another clash with the EU.

"This is a fair and serious offer," May said, adding that it would provide "reassurance and certainty".

But she repeated that the offer was conditional on a reciprocal deal for the estimated one million Britons living elsewhere in the EU.

Corbyn accused her of using European citizens as "bargaining chips", adding: "This isn't a generous offer." "This country needs a new approach to Brexit," he said.

Tags: theresa may, brexit, eu nationals, house of commons
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)
 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
 

Samsung, Apple to launch their flagship devices in the same month

As far as the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 is concerned, the device is expected to sport cutting-edge components with a dual rear camera setup, iconic S Pen stylus, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. (Image: Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Happy Independence Day: Sean Spicer greets India two months before time

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Macron says France will not recognise Crimea 'annexation'

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris (Photo: AFP)

Theresa May all set to form govt as Conservatives sign power deal with DUP

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Theresa May ouster would be 'catastrophic' for Brexit talks: minister

Britain's Brexit minister David Davis (Photo:AP)

Muslim woman told to remove 'terrorist-looking' black hijab by UK employer

Judges found that companies could legally ban employees from wearing the Islamic headscarf. (Photo: (Photo: Representational/File)

At least 1,000 people evacuated from southern Spain due to forest fire threats

Several thousand people were evacuated when a huge wildfire raging out of control in southern Spain reached the edge of the upmarket tourist resort of Marbella on the Costa del Sol. Hundreds of British expats have been forced to leave their homes and find shelter in evacuation centres. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham