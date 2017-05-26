World, Europe

Germans are bad, very bad: Trump on Germany’s massive car sales in US

AFP
Published May 26, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 3:33 pm IST
Trump's reported comments came during a visit to Brussels where he berated NATO allies for ‘not paying what they should be paying.’
Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are scheduled to meet on Friday at the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy. (Photo: AP)
 Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are scheduled to meet on Friday at the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy. (Photo: AP)

Berlin: President Donald Trump launched a salvo against Germany and its car sales in the United States at a meeting Thursday with European Union leaders, German weekly Der Spiegel reported.

"The Germans are bad, very bad," he said during a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Council head Donald Tusk and other senior officials in Brussels, the news magazine's online edition said.

"See the millions of cars they are selling in the US. Terrible. We will stop this," he reportedly said according to "participants at the meeting".

Juncker then intervened, according to the same source, to defend Germany by saying that free trade benefits everyone.

Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are scheduled to meet on Friday at the G7 summit in Taormina, Italy.

Neither the chancellery nor the White House commented immediately on the report.

Trump's reported comments came during a visit to Brussels where he berated NATO allies for "not paying what they should be paying" and did not declare his commitment to the alliance's collective defence guarantee.

Trump, even before his election, had attacked Germany and Merkel.

In keeping with his nationalist economic agenda, Trump had in particular hit out at Germany's substantial trade surplus with the US, threatening to introduce customs duties in retaliation.

After describing his meeting with Merkel in Washington in March as "GREAT", Trump the following day launched a diatribe against Germany, accusing it of owing "vast sums of money" to NATO and the US.

For her part, Merkel had called on Trump after his election to uphold the values of Western democracy following a divisive presidential campaign.

Tags: donald trump, european union, donald tusk, jean-claude juncker
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chennai weavers making jeans out of banana fibre drive fashion revolution

The third-generation weavers have made the eco-friendly jeans with cotton and banana fibre and helps absorb more water in the summer. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Raabta producers quash plagiarism allegations after being sued by Magadheera makers

Still from 'Raabta' and 'Magadheera.'
 

Watch: Ahil Sharma knocks uncle Salman out in adorable wrestling duel

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge review - Jack Sparrow absent; a downer

A still from the film.
 

Here’s how you can watch Apple’s WWDC17 live

Apart from new software launches, Apple is also speculated to unveil newer versions of its MacBook lineup.
 

Video: Donald Trump pushes aside Montenegro PM Markovic to get in front

(Photo: YouTube videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Will ban burqa as it stops vitamin D intake from sunlight: UKIP

Suggestions that UKIP is undermining liberty with this policy are absurd, the manifesto argues. (Photo: AP)

UK political parties resume election campaign after Manchester attack

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (Photo: AP)

Trump, G7 peers seek deals on terrorism, trade, climate

Activists wearing the masks of the seven leaders of G7 (Photo: AP)

UK police arrest 9th man in concert bombing investigation

People hold a minute of silence in a square in central Manchester (Photo: AP)

Video: Donald Trump pushes aside Montenegro PM Markovic to get in front

(Photo: YouTube videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham