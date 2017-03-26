 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and K Lokesh Rahul running between the wickets during day two of the fourth test match between India and Australia. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Cummins takes the wicket of KL Rahul
 
'Not a proper Muslim': London attacker used crack cocaine, solicited hookers?

Published Mar 26, 2017
On March 22, Masood died right after he charged into the Palace of Westminster and stabbed a police officer PC Keith Palmer to death.
Westminster attacker, 52-year-old Khalid Masood. (Photo: AP)
London: Born as Adrian Elms, Westminster attacker Khalid Masood enjoyed debauchery and drugs, and was 'not a proper Muslim', his friends claimed.

According to a report in Daily Mail, his friends said that he was a frequent user of various drugs, including crack cocaine and acid.

According to The Sun, his former landlady evicted him after he spent excessively on prostitutes.

She said, "He wasn’t a proper Muslim. He s*****d prostitutes, smoked copious amounts of crack and stuck knives in people’s faces."

A friend claimed, Masood could go through an assortment of drugs 'like a steam train'.

The 52-year-old stoked his drug habit and unruly lifestyle with the benefit that he received. The police have recently reported that they are investing cases that may prove Masood a serial cheat, for claiming hundreds a month on housing benefits and income support.

In the attack that Masood carried out on March 22, he used a rented Hyundai to mow down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge before running the car into the Carriage Gates of Parliament. Four people, excluding the assailant, were killed in the attack.

