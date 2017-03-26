 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Hosts aim strong reply
 
World, Europe

British Parliament attacker acted alone, may never know his motive: cops

PTI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 8:09 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 8:09 am IST
Born as Adrian Russell Ajao in Dartford before converting to Islam, Masood was known to UK police and intelligences services.
Police officers patrol on Westminster Bridge in London, Friday March 24, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 Police officers patrol on Westminster Bridge in London, Friday March 24, 2017. (Photo: AP)

London: The brazen terror attack on British Parliament which killed four people ended within 82 seconds and was carried out by Khalid Masood who acted alone, Scotland Yard confirmed today, conceding they may "never understand" the 52-year-old attacker's motive.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command confirmed after detailed probe that the attack started at 14:40:08 (local time) on Wednesday when the car that Masood was driving over Westminster Bridge first mounted the northbound pavement.

He continued towards Bridge Street along both the footpath and road until 14:40:38 before crashing into the perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster. At 14:40:59, the first 999 call was made to the Met, reporting the incident, it said.

Masood left the vehicle and was shot by a police firearms officer inside the Palace of Westminster boundary at 14:41:30.

"Our investigation continues at pace. I am grateful for the public support so far, but I am asking for more help. If you knew Khalid Masood and had spoken to him in the months, weeks or days leading up to this attack please come forward," said Met police Indian-origin Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, who is the Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing.

"We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned," Basu said.

His remarks came after two of the 11 people arrested in connection with the attack were questioned by police to establish whether the attacker acted alone or had associates.

"Whilst the attack lasted only 82 seconds it will remain in the memories of many forever. The thoughts of all those working on this investigation are with those so deeply affected," Basu said.

"One person remains in custody in connection with the attack after 11 arrests in the aftermath of the attack," he said.

Born as Adrian Russell Ajao in Dartford before converting to Islam, Masood was known to UK police and intelligences services.

He was born to a white mother and black father and is said to have been affected by racism while growing up.

"Even if he acted alone in the preparation we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts to bring reassurance to Londoners, and to provide answers and closure for the families of those killed and the victims and survivors of this atrocity," Basu said.

"We must all accept that there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this. That understanding may have died with him.

"Nevertheless, we are determined to understand if Masood was a lone actor inspired by terrorist propaganda or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him. If the latter proves to be the case, they will face justice," he said.

Tags: british parliament, westminster attack, khalid masood, scotland yard
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

UK Parliament attacker Khalid Masood (Photo: AP)

London Parliament attacker Khalid Masood: 'Jack the lad' turned killer

His first brush with the law came in 1983, with a conviction for criminal damage, while further convictions would follow.
25 Mar 2017 7:07 PM
In this image from video, a girl lying on the ground is treated by passers-by on the Embankment near to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

Hero MP, woman stranded in air: Dramatic moments from Westminster attack

A woman with serious injuries was rescued from the River Thames near Westminster Bridge after the attack.
23 Mar 2017 9:27 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Usage of mobile apps grows 43 per cent in India: Study

(Representational image)
 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Pressure on Google, others to stop extremist videos

Google publicly apologised this week after the growing scandal over extremist videos on YouTube led to a series of companies pulling their adverts from the internet giant. (Photo: Representational Image)

Online terror manuals focus on vehicle attacks

Three days after a man ran his car into pedestrians in London before fatally stabbing a policeman terror manuals teaching how to mount car terror attacks were available on Google and Twitter, according to media reports.(Photo: Representational Image)

UK terror attacker was not lone wolf; 11 held

A statement released on Friday said Masood taught English in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and again from April 2008 to April 2009.

London Parliament attacker Khalid Masood: 'Jack the lad' turned killer

UK Parliament attacker Khalid Masood (Photo: AP)

Troubled EU renews vows on 60th anniversary

European Union heads of state pose for a group photo in the Cortile di Michelangelo during an EU summit in Rome on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham