search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Trump calls media 'vicious', 'fake', draws boos from Davos audience

AFP
Published Jan 26, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
2 demonstrators in white T-shirts protested quietly against Trump in the lobby outside the hall where he was speaking in Davos.
US President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to deliver a speech to the World Economic Forum. (Photo: AP)

Davos: US President Donald Trump drew boos from the audience at the elite Davos summit on Friday when he attacked the press, repeating his frequent charge that media critical of him report "fake" news.

"As a businessman I was always treated really well by the press... it wasn't until I became a politician that I realised how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be," Trump said in his address to the World Economic Forum gathering.

 

Some of the 1,500 delegates in the packed conference hall booed at those remarks, made during a question and answer session after an otherwise conciliatory address by Trump to the business world.

Speaking to reporters earlier as he arrived at the centre in the snowbound Swiss resort, Trump had specifically dismissed as "fake news" a bombshell report about him in the New York Times.

The newspaper cited four anonymous sources as saying that Trump had ordered the firing of Russia investigation special prosecutor Robert Mueller last year, but that he had to back off when the White House counsel threatened to resign.

Two demonstrators in white T-shirts protested quietly against Trump in the lobby outside the hall where he was speaking in Davos.

"Listen to him, denouncing fake news. This is what he does," said one of them, Anya Schiffrin, a professor at Columbia University and the wife of prominent US economist Joseph Stiglitz.

She wore a T-shirt with a printed slogan reading "Not My President."

The other demonstrator, Sasha Kramer, wore a T-shirt reading "Stand With Haiti" -- one of the countries reportedly targeted in recent foul-mouthed comments by Trump.

"I believe that this forum is about dialogue and I don't think we have been given an option to have dialogue with President Trump," Kramer said.

"I stand for the friends and colleagues in Haiti who were deeply insulted by his hateful and racist statements."

Tags: donald trump, fake news, davos meet, wef




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal rights campaigners send 'Aids-contaminated' post to researchers, jailed

Researchers were targeted with inflammable devices, false accusations of paedophilia and packages claimed to have been contaminated with AIDS virus (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rishi Kapoor jibes at Karni Sena with Ranveer, Johar pun, trolled, deletes tweet

The picture of Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar that Rishi Kapoor had shared.
 

Owner almost kills dog while trying to colour her purple with human hair dye

They had to shave off her fur to assess damage and was horrified at her condition (Photo: YouTube)
 

OnePlus 5T Lava Red hands-on: Flagship in a killer colour combo

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red is available only in the 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs 37,999.
 

Bengaluru woman's struggle with cancer highlights horrors of passive smoking

She sat with her husband when he smoked (Photo: AFP)
 

These fad diets could be ruining your chances of having children

According to experts, fad diets could actually be harming one’s chances of having a baby. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

America First doesn't mean America alone, we're open for trade: Trump

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the World Economic Forum, Friday, in Davos. (Photo: AP)

UK: Muslim lawmaker launches campaign against India, claims minorities not safe

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with 'Kashmiri Pakistanis', is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London. (Photo: Facebook/Lord Nazir Ahmed)

Donald Trump links Palentine aid with peace talks

US President Donald Trump

Need to teach boys to be men, women's rights issue: Malala at WEF

Speaking in Davos at WEF, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize said such an education would be a crucial step towards ending gender inequality. (Photo: AP)

Can't stop globalisation, if trade halts, war will follow: Jack Ma

Alibaba founder Jack Ma listens during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham