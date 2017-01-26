Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passes away

Alexander Kadakin served as the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009. (Photo: MEA/ Twitter)

Moscow: Long-serving Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away today due heart failure. 67-year-old Kadakin breathed his last at 8:56 AM at a private hospital, officials said.

He had been serving as the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009. Kadakin had served as the Russian envoy to India between 1999 and 2004 as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened at Kadakin's death.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Alexander Kadakin. He was an admirable diplomat, a great friend of India & a fluent Hindi speaker who tirelessly contributed to stronger India-Russia ties," Modi tweeted.

The External Affairs Ministry said in Kadakin's passing away India lost a valued friend.

"In Amb Kadakin we lost a valued friend who nurtured #IndiaRussia relationship for many decades as distinguished Russian diplomat," MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Kadakin was born in Chisnau in then USSR in 1949. He graduated with honours from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972.

He began his diplomatic career as a third secretary at the Russian Embassy in India in 1972.