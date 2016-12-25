World, Europe

Russian military jet crashes into Black Sea with 91 onboard, body found

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 25, 2016, 10:57 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 12:57 pm IST
The aircraft belongs to the Russian defence ministry, and was flying to Syria's Latakia province.
The plane disappeared from radar 20 minutes after take-off at 05:20 local time (7:40 am IST). (Photo: Representational Image)
 The plane disappeared from radar 20 minutes after take-off at 05:20 local time (7:40 am IST). (Photo: Representational Image)

Sochi (Russia): Russia's defence ministry said a body had been recovered from the Black Sea after a Syria-bound military plane carrying 91 people crashed Sunday, local news agencies reported.

"The body of a person killed as a result the crash of the Russian defence ministry's Tu-154 was found six kilometres off the coast of Sochi," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told agencies. "The body was taken on board of a rescue ship."

The Russian military plane with 91 passengers on board went missing on Sunday just minutes after take-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Local news agencies, citing the defence ministry, said the Tu-154 plane had crashed shortly after taking off from the southern city of Adler, south of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, at 5:40 am local time (0240 GMT).

Its debris was soon found in the Black Sea, along with luggage belonging to passengers.

"Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian defence ministry were found 1.5 kilometres from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 metres," the ministry said, adding that search and rescue groups had been dispatched earlier Sunday to locate the missing.

It was conducting a routine flight to Russia's Hmeimim airbase outside the coastal Syrian city of Latakia, the ministry said.

A military music band and reporters were aboard the aircraft. There were nine members of the media on board.

The plane disappeared from radar 20 minutes after take-off at 05:20 local time (7:40 am IST).

The aircraft went missing as it was manoeuvring over Russia's territorial waters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that President  Vladimir Putin had been informed of the situation.

Among its 83 passengers were Russian servicemen as well as members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the army's official musical group internationally known as the Red Army Choir, who were headed to Syria to participate in New Year celebrations at the airbase.

There were also eight crew members onboard, the ministry said.

Nine members of the media were among the passengers, with state-run channel Pervy Kanal saying three of its staff were onboard the flight.

Moscow has been flying a bombing campaign in Syria since September 2015 in support of long-time ally Bashar al-Assad.

Russia's Investigative Committee said that a criminal probe had been launched to determine whether violations of air transportation safety had led to the crash.

Investigators are currently questioning the technical personnel responsible for preparing the plane for take-off, the committee said.

Tu-154 aircraft have been involved in a number of accidents in the past.

In April 2010 many high-ranking Polish officials, including then president Lech Kaczynski, were killed when a Tu-154 airliner went down in thick fog while approaching the Smolensk airport in western Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a bombing campaign in Syria in support of long-time ally President Bashar al-Assad since September 2015 and has taken steps to boost its presence in the country.

Putin in October approved a law ratifying Moscow's deal with Damascus to deploy its forces in the country indefinitely, firming Russia's long-term presence in the country.

Russian warplanes have flown out of the Hmeimim base to conduct air strikes in Syria, and the base is also home to an S-400 air defence system.

Tags: russia, sochi, russian plane missing, russian military plane
Location: Russian Federation, Saratov, Balašov

Lifestyle Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Marrying sex robots could be legalised by 2050, predict experts

They say chances of marriages working out are higher with robots (Photo: YouTube)
 

Orissa: Sand artiste creates 1,000 Santa Claus sculptures

Sudarshan Pattnaik creates 1,000 Santa Clauses from sand in an attempt to make a world record at Puri beach in Odisha on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Labourer falls to death on Deepika and Ranveer starrer Padmavati set

The film stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid.
 

World's tallest artificial Christmas tree created in Sri Lanka

An enormous artificial Christmas tree is seen lit up after its unveiling in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

Meet Dharma's new on-screen pair, Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra!

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra shot the project.
 

Mona Lisa's 'closeness' with Manu on Bigg Boss upsets her beau

Screengrab from the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Germans forced to leave home on X’mas morning as WWII bomb is defused

Police say it was impossible to say exactly how long it would take to make the bomb safe. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bolivian craftsman restores baby Jesus figurines

Religious statue restorer Roberto Ramos retouches a plaster doll of infant Jesus at his workshop in La Paz, Bolivia. (Photo: AP)

North Pole temperature to rise 20 degree higher this Christmas, says scientists

The warm air from the North Atlantic is likely to flow all the way to the North Pole via Spitsbergen.

Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

Firefighters inspect the site after a truck ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: AP/File)

Malta hijack ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists surrender

A man with a green flag is helped out an Afriqiyah Airways plane from Libya standing on the tarmac at Malta's Luqa International airport. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham