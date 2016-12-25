World, Europe

'No survivors' as Syria-bound Russian jet crashes with 92 onboard

AFP
Published Dec 25, 2016, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 7:06 pm IST
The military plane went missing just minutes after take-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 on board.
Russian rescue workers collect wreckage from the crashed plane at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia. (Photo: AP)
 Russian rescue workers collect wreckage from the crashed plane at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: A Russian military plane crashed on its way to Syria on Sunday, with no sign of survivors among the 92 onboard, who included dozens of Red Army Choir members heading to celebrate the New Year with troops.

The Tu-154 plane crashed in the Black Sea shortly after taking off from the southern city of Adler where it had been refuelling, defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told Russian news agencies.

It disappeared from radars just two minutes after it took off at 5:25 am (0755 IST).

The ministry told agencies there was no sign of any survivors at the crash site and that four bodies had been recovered off the coast of the resort city of Sochi, after authorities launched a frantic search operation.

"Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian defence ministry were found 1.5 kilometres from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 metres," it said.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to head a government commission to investigate the crash.

The plane had been on a routine flight to Russia's Hmeimim airbase in western Syria, which has been used to launch air strikes in Moscow's military campaign supporting its ally President Bashar al-Assad in the country's devastating civil war.

Among the plane's 84 passengers were Russian servicemen as well as 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the army's official musical group also known as the Red Army Choir, and its conductor Valery Khalilov. They were headed to Syria to participate in New Year celebrations at the airbase.

Nine journalists were among the passengers, with state- run channels Pervy Kanal, NTV and Zvezda saying they each had three staff onboard the flight.

There were also eight crew members onboard, the ministry said. A list of passengers published by the defence ministry also included Elizaveta Glinka, a doctor and charity worker who serves on the Kremlin human rights council.

Mikhail Fedotov, who heads the council, said Glinka was travelling to Syria to bring medication to a university hospital in the coastal city of Latakia near the airbase, agencies reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told news agencies that Putin was being kept updated on the search operation and was in constant contact with defence minister Sergei Shoigu. Konashenkov said that Deputy Defence Minister Pavel Popov had flown to Adler along with a team tasked with clarifying the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The ministry has not put forward any possible causes of the crash.

Konashenkov said that the aircraft had been in service since 1983 and had flown some 7,000 hours since. The plane last underwent repairs in December 2014 and was serviced in September, he said.

Russia's Investigative Committee said a criminal probe had been launched to determine whether violations of air transportation safety had led to the crash.

Tags: russia, sochi, russian plane missing, russian military plane
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

Related Stories

Russia's defence ministry said a body had been recovered from the Black Sea after a Syria-bound military plane carrying 91 people crashed Sunday, local news agencies reported. (Photo: Representational Image)

Over 60 Red Army Choir members on board crashed Russian jet: ministry

The military plane went missing just minutes after take-off from the Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing all 92 on board.
25 Dec 2016 2:49 PM
The plane was en route to Russia's air base in Syria with 92 people on board when it crashed shortly after taking off from the resort town of Sochi. (Photo: Representational Image)

Russian official rules out terrorism inmilitary plane crash

At least one body has been found and there is no word on whether anyone survived.
25 Dec 2016 2:56 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
Salman Khan, who's known to appreciate great work from the film industry, watched fellow superstar and good friend Aamir Khan's latest film 'Dangal,' along with his family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan watches good friend Aamir Khan's Dangal with family
Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
Priyanka Chopra and other stars were seen at Shristi Behl's bash on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, other stars step out in style for bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rumoured beau Anand Ahuja joins Sonam in papa Anil's birthday celebrations

Anil Kapoor turned 60 and rang in the big day in London.
 

Video: Virat Kohli and Co. take the Mannequin Challenge and own it

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Test team took up the viral internet challenge to celebrate their 4-0 series victory against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Social media comes together to stop pregnant Delhi girl from ending life

People sent love for her from across the world (Photo: Facebook)
 

Taimur celebrates his first Christmas with parents Kareena, Saif and family

Amrita Arora shared the inside pictures from the party on her official Instagram account.
 

Watch: Modi's sweet birthday message to Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday

FIle photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Did Salman Khan blast at Varun Dhawan for checking out Katrina Kaif?

No sane person would want to mess with Bhai now, will they? (Photo source: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

5,000-year-old nativity scene discovered in Egypt

The painting. (Photo: Twitter | @Gjallarhornet)

German town evacuates on Christmas morning for WWII bomb

German police officers patrol over the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Queen Elizabeth II to miss church service due to heavy cold

The queen plans to use her pre-recorded Christmas Day message to praise British Olympic and Paralympic athletes and others who inspired her. (Photo: AFP)

Pope says Christmas 'hostage' to materialism, God in shadows

Pope Francis kisses during statue of baby Jesus a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, to mark Epiphany. (Photo: AP)

Russian official rules out terrorism inmilitary plane crash

The plane was en route to Russia's air base in Syria with 92 people on board when it crashed shortly after taking off from the resort town of Sochi. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham