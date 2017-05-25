World, Europe

UK: 40-year-old woman sexually abuses 3 teenage boys, films it; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 25, 2017, 4:46 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 4:46 pm IST
The incident came to light when Tillyer made fake allegations against scared and traumatised boys to the police.
Tillyer eventually admitted to the crime after repeated police questioning. (Photo: Facebook)
 Tillyer eventually admitted to the crime after repeated police questioning. (Photo: Facebook)

London: A 40-year-old divorcee was sentenced to two-and-a-half years imprisonment for sexually abusing three teenage boys and filming it during a party at her place in West Yorkshire, England, under the influence of drinks and drugs.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Beverley Tillyer had been abusing the teenage boys, all aged 14, from 2008. She abused the first victim for six occasions, the second victim twice and the third victim on one occasion.

The incident came to light when Tillyer made fake allegations against scared and traumatised boys to the police.

During interrogation, police realised that the complainant itself is the accused, as the victims spoke out about their ordeal.

One of the victims, whose identity has been kept secret, described how the incident has affected his confidence and he fears seeing Tillyer.

Tillyer initially denied the allegations of sexually abusing the teenagers; instead she claimed that she had been raped by the boys.

However, Tillyer eventually admitted to the crime after repeated police questioning.

Leeds Crown Court Judge James Spencer, QC, while pronouncing the verdict told Tillyer, “You took advantage of those boys when you should have shown a more responsible attitude”.

“The adult has to take care of children even when they are 14 and think they know it all. Because of the degree of seriousness here, it does seem to me that there has to be a prison sentence”, the judge further added.

Tags: beverley tillyer, sexually abused, leeds crown court
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

