Brazil: Jealous brothel client kills 6 after he couldn’t get prostitute he wanted

AFP
Published Dec 24, 2016, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 24, 2016, 3:20 pm IST
Sao Paulo: A customer at a Brazilian brothel went into a jealous rage and killed six people when he was told the prostitute he wanted was with another man, authorities said Friday.

When the man learned the woman he wanted was unavailable, he returned to his car for a revolver, opened fire and killed the prostitute, her client and four other people, the state security secretariat said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at a roadside brothel in Jaboticabal, a city of 70,000 people in the state of Sao Paulo.

It caused panick at the brothel, where screaming prostitutes and clients ran from the house and hid in sugarcane fields nearby.

The 27-year-old shooter managed to escape on foot, but turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Brazilian media reports identified the man as a barber with no criminal record.

