World, Europe

Modi in Portugal; 'Indian connection' to reflect in talks with PM Costa

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 6:20 pm IST
Amicable relations between India and Portugal began in 1947 and diplomatic relations were established in 1949.
Prime Minister Modi is the second Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Modi is the second Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lisbon (Portugal): The Indian connection of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa is a boon for India, which is expected to be reflected in the meeting between Costa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this evening in Lisbon.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Costa. Costa is partially of Indian-origin and his election in 2015 has opened avenues for energising bilateral relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi is the second Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal. Earlier, former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee attended a European Union meeting in Lisbon in the year 2000.

Ahead of his visit Prime Minister Modi set a friendly tone, when he wrote on his Facebook wall that "I will pay a working visit to Portugal on 24 June 2017. Our close historical and friendly ties have picked up momentum after H.E. Prime Minister Antonio Costa's visit to India in January 2017".

The Prime Minister's post further added, "We will also discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science & technology, space collaboration and people to people ties. We will deliberate on means to intensify our cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest. I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties".

Relations between India and Portugal began amicably in 1947 after India's independence and diplomatic relations were established in 1949. Bilateral relations, however, went into decline after 1950 over Portugal's refusal to surrender its enclaves of Goa, Daman Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on India's west coast.

By 1955, the two nations had cut off diplomatic relations, triggering a crisis which precipitated the liberation of Goa by Indian military forces, ending Portuguese rule over Indian enclaves in 1961. It brought to an end, 451 years of Portuguese overseas provincial governance in Goa. With the signing of a treaty in New Delhi on December 31, 1974, the two Embassies were re-established and amicable bilateral relations were restored.

Trade between the two countries has been growing steadily over the last few years but remains modest at USD 692 million in 2015-16. Portuguese investments into India amount to USD 36.4 million and Portugal ranks 56th in terms of the overall foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India.

Prime Minister Modi will definitely be eyeing ways to attract the FDI from Portugal when he interacts with the Indian-Portuguese community. Portugal has a large Indian origin diaspora with the Indian community in Portugal estimated at 65,000.

There is much scope for mutual benefit partnership in infrastructure, renewable energy, water & waste management, agro-processing, tourism and hospitality.

Tags: antonio costa, narendra modi, modi portugal visit, modi 3-nation tour
Location: Portugal, Lisboa, Lisboa

 




Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for three nation tour. (Photo: PIB_India/Twitter)

PM begins 3-nation tour; to discuss terrorism, trade with Donald Trump

Modi will be visiting Portugal on Saturday, the US on June 25 and 26, and the Netherlands on June 27.
24 Jun 2017 9:42 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
 

Snapchat exposing user locations; police issues child safety warning

Snapchat is a wildly popular app among teenagers and is used to share everyday experience via photos and videos that last for not more than 24 hours.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

India's NSG membership stalled by China even after body’s meeting

The two-day meeting, however, discussed NSG's relationship with India and considered aspects of the implementation of the 2008 Statement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation with India. (Photo: AP/File)

Afghans takes to London streets to protest against Pak-sponsored terrorism

Many of protesters shouted slogans asking Islamabad to stop intervening in the internal affairs of Kabul. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death near 100 per cent certain: Russia

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AFP)

Theresa May’s offer stingy: EU leaders

British PM Theresa May with her Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy at the European Union headquarters in Brussels (Photo: AFP)

Russian media says ISIS chief al-Baghdadi's death near 100 per cent certain

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham