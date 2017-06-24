World, Europe

India's NSG membership stalled by China even after body’s meeting in Switzerland

ANI
Published Jun 24, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
The meeting also discussed technical, legal and political aspects of the participation of non-NPT States in the NSG.
The two-day meeting, however, discussed NSG's relationship with India and considered aspects of the implementation of the 2008 Statement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation with India. (Photo: AP/File)
 The two-day meeting, however, discussed NSG's relationship with India and considered aspects of the implementation of the 2008 Statement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation with India. (Photo: AP/File)

Bern: Thanks to China, India's wait for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership continues as the 27th plenary meeting of the body ended in Bern, Switzerland without handing out any good news for New Delhi.

Beijing has been objecting to New Delhi's entry into the NSG on grounds that it has not signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on nuclear weapons.

The NPT, opened for signature in 1968 and entered into force in 1970, defines nuclear-weapon states as those that have built and tested a nuclear explosive device before 1 January 1967. These are the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and China.

India has not signed the NPT as its traditional position has always been either 'The Five' should denuclearise or everyone has the same rights to have nuclear weapons. However, to send a message of responsible nuclear nation India has a stated policy of "no first use". Despite being a non-signatory of the NPT, India adheres to the NSG's norms.

The two-day meeting, however, discussed NSG's relationship with India and considered aspects of the implementation of the 2008 Statement on Civil Nuclear Cooperation with India.

The NSG meeting was chaired by Ambassador Benno Laggner of Switzerland and it also took stock of developments since the last meeting in Seoul in 2016.

The NSG, a group of 48 nuclear supplier countries, seeks to contribute to the NPT through the implementation of two sets of Guidelines for nuclear exports and nuclear-related exports.

The meeting also discussed technical, legal and political aspects of the participation of non-NPT States in the NSG.

The NSG member countries strongly condemned nuclear tests by North Korea and noted that the supply of all NSG controlled items to the country is prohibited according to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Participating governments reiterated their firm support for the full, complete and effective implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on nuclear weapons as the cornerstone of the international non-proliferation regime.

Within the framework of the NSG's mandate, the Group exchanged information on and expressed its concerns regarding continued global proliferation activities and reaffirmed its determination to continue to cooperate closely in order to deter, hinder and prevent the transfer of controlled items or technology that could contribute to nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

Tags: nuclear suppliers group, non-proliferation treaty
Location: Switzerland, Bern, Bern

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jasprit Bumrah loses his cool on Jaipur traffic police over no-ball banner

Jasprit Bumrah’s no-ball against Fakhar Zaman in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan proved costly for India as the Pakistani opener went on to score a match-winning hundred. (Photo: AP)
 

Depp apologises for his Donald Trump assassination joke, says 'intended no malice'

Johnny Depp. (Pic: AP)
 

3 in a row: Kidambi Srikanth storms into Australia Open Super Series final

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Yuqi Shi 21-10, 21-14 in 27 in the semifinals of the Australian Open to seal a place in the final. (Photo: AP)
 

Isro tests new technologies at zero cost

By keeping the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C38 rocket active for nearly 15 hours after injecting the 31 satellites into orbit on Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully demonstrated an innovative way to test its new technologies with no cost.
 

MS Dhoni will help youngsters in Anil Kumble’s absence: Virat Kohli's childhood coach

"There might be some differences (between Kohli and Kumble) and it is better if keep the talks that happen in dressing room there itself," said Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AP)
 

Jason Roy becomes 1st player to be given out obstructing the field in T20Is; video

Chasing a target of 175, England were on course of a series-clinching win with 133/2 in the 16th over bowled by Chris Morris when Roy, who was batting superbly on 67, was given out. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Afghans takes to London streets to protest against Pak-sponsored terrorism

Many of protesters shouted slogans asking Islamabad to stop intervening in the internal affairs of Kabul. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death near 100 per cent certain: Russia

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AFP)

Theresa May’s offer stingy: EU leaders

British PM Theresa May with her Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy at the European Union headquarters in Brussels (Photo: AFP)

Russian media says ISIS chief al-Baghdadi's death near 100 per cent certain

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP)

Police say London tower blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer; at least 79 killed

Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham