Father and brother of Manchester bomber arrested in Libya

Published May 24, 2017, 11:29 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 11:35 pm IST
The family source, asking not to be identified, said intelligence services had arrested Hashem Abedi.
Armed police work after an explosion at the Manchester Arena in England (Photo: AP)
TRIPOLI: Libya has arrested a brother and the father of the man suspected of carrying out the bombing in the British city of Manchester, a relative and security sources said Wednesday.

The family source, asking not to be identified, said intelligence services had arrested Hashem Abedi, who like his older brother Salman was born in Britain, on Tuesday.

"The father, Ramadan Abedi, has also just been arrested," said Ahmed bin Salem, a spokesman for the police of Libya's Government of National Accord.

