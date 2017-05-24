World, Europe

Britain raises terror threat level to 'critical', deploys Army

AFP
Published May 24, 2017, 3:56 am IST
Updated May 24, 2017, 3:59 am IST
Last time the alert level was raised to critical in Britain was in June 2007 after an attempted car bombing at Glasgow Airport.
The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the venue after the show. (Photo: AP)
 The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the venue after the show. (Photo: AP)

London: Britain raised its terror threat level to "critical" on Tuesday, meaning a new attack is believed to be imminent, and soldiers are being deployed to assist armed police, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

"It is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked to this attack," she said after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at a pop concert late Monday in Manchester.

Addressing the nation from her Downing Street residence, May said armed police who would usually protect strategic points would be replaced by members of the armed forces under Operation Temperer.     

"This means that armed police officers responsible for duties such as guarding key sites will be replaced by members of the armed forces, which will allow the police to significantly increase the number of armed officers on patrol in key locations."     

 "You might also see military personnel deployed at certain events such as concerts and sports matches, helping the police to keep the public safe," she said.

The terror threat level was previously set at "severe", which means an attack is highly likely.  A "critical" level means an attack is expected "imminently". The last time the alert level was raised to critical in Britain was in June 2007 after an attempted car bombing at Glasgow Airport.

"The spirit of Manchester and the spirit of Britain is far mightier than the sick plots of depraved terrorists. That is why the terrorists will never win and we will prevail," May said.
 

Tags: british pm theresa may

Related Stories

The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the venue after the show. (Photo: AP)

Islamic State group claims Manchester concert bombing that killed 22 people

Twenty two got killed and fifty-nine people were injured in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called 'a callous terrorist attack.'
23 May 2017 5:36 PM
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Photo: AP)

UK police arrest 23-year-old man hours after Manchester attack

Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59.
23 May 2017 4:54 PM

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s self driving car spotted in San Francisco

A DMV spokesperson said the company had registered three 2015 Lexus RX450h SUVs to be driven by six Apple employees with expertise in autonomous vehicles. (Photo: Bloomberg)
 

Bored Chinese boy tears dad’s hidden cash worth 4 lakh into pieces

The cash was reportedly worth 50,000 yuan (approximately 4, 70, 510). (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: ICC)
 

Video: Alert onlookers overturn car to save driver in accident

One man tried to push it by kicking it but he was soon joined by another who climbed to the top of the car to try to remove the driver. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Best out of waste: Modi gets 'amazing' gift from Bihar woman

The idea of using plastic litter to create beautiful products is amazing. This is not only useful for the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign but also has vast potential for small scale industry, Modi wrote to her. (Photo: File)
 

Technical goof-up: Aadhaar cards with same date of birth issued to 1000 UP villagers

Nearly 1000 out of the 5000 residents in Kanjasa have complained about faulty entries of their date of birth. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Recent terror attacks in Britain

Armed police on patrol near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert. (Photo:AFP)

Manchester terror attack exposes vulnerability of public events

Police guard close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain, Tuesday, a day after an explosion. (Photo: AP)

UK: Indian-origin Labour party candidate Neeraj Patil starts election campaign

Campaigning with Steve Reed in Putney. Labour pledges to invest £30 billion in the social care. (Photo: Twitter)

Attacker aimed to cause 'maximum carnage' in explosion: Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the attack, which also left at least 59 people injured, was the result of

'Beautiful little girl', 8, is youngest UK bombing victim

Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham