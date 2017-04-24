World, Europe

Hacker posts gay pride texts on 250 ISIS Twitter handles, gets beheading threats

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 24, 2017
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 8:11 pm IST
Since its inception, ISIS has used Twitter as its prominent medium for spreading propaganda and for recruitment.
The hacker believed somebody had to ‘stand up’ to those spreading hate (File Photo)
 The hacker believed somebody had to 'stand up' to those spreading hate (File Photo)

London: A hacker received death threats after he posted gay pride messages on more than 250 Twitter accounts of ISIS jihadists following the Orlando gay night club shooting.

According to a report in The Sun, a hacker, who goes by the name, ‘WauchulaGhost’, started targeting the ISIS social media accounts 18 months ago after more than 49 people were killed in the Orlando gay night club shooting.

The hacker believed somebody had to ‘stand up’ to those spreading hate, hence, he provoked jihadis in an attempt to divert their attention away from carrying any more terrorists attack in the world.

While speaking to media, he said: “I get beheading images… death threats. ‘We’re going to kill you’ and that’s good because if they are focusing on me they are not doing anything else”.

Since its inception, ISIS has used Twitter as its prominent medium for spreading propaganda and for recruitment.

To counter terrorism, Twitter has itself taken action against the group and shut down more than 1,25,000 twitter accounts promoting extremism.

Despite getting threat messages, the ‘hacktivist’ plans to continue the campaign with two other hackers who go by Ebony and Yeti.

Tags: isis jihadists, wauchulaghost, social media
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

