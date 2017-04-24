World, Europe

After mental health petition, Democrats seek to remove Trump

ANI
Published Apr 24, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 9:18 am IST
In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Americanist Dmitry Mikheyev pointed out that this issue has previously been raised.
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Representatives of the Democratic Party have sought the removal of Donald Trump as the President of the United States, saying the he has "mental health" problems.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Americanist Dmitry Mikheyev pointed out that this issue has previously been raised.

"A year ago, very respectable US sources wrote that Trump suffers obvious deviations in the mental sphere: a mania of his own grandiosity, emotionality, impulsiveness," the expert noted, adding that this could be potentially used by the Democrats to remove Trump from power.

"They want to change the 25th Amendment which says that a person can be removed from the presidential post if he or she can't rule the state due to physical health. They could add only one phrase - "mental health" - which requires the approval of the majority of two-thirds in both chambers of the US Congress. If this is done, then they will have a chance to turn to the opinion of professional psychiatrists," the expert added.

Earlier this year, around 30,000 people had signed a petition calling for Trump to be removed from his post due to his "mental health" problems, and among them were psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers who also sent a letter to The New York Times saying that "the grave emotional instability indicated by Trump's speech and actions makes him incapable of serving safely as president."

Tags: donald trump, mental health, democratic party
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

Entertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the surprise guests as the team of the film ‘Half Girlfriend’ partied together late Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant joins Arjun-Shraddha as Half Girlfriend team parties together
Bollywood celebrities were snapped at businessman Sunny Dewan’s bash that took place in Mumbai late Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Saif-Kareena party together at Sunny Dewan’s bash
Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy birthday to India, from India: Narendra Modi wishes Jonty Rhodes’ daughter

Narendra Modi wished Jonty Rhodes' daughter India. The former South African cricketer, who is part of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians' support staff, posted a picture of himself with his daughter, who turned two on Sunday. (Photo: Jonty Rhodes Twitter / AP)
 

El Clasico: Lionel Messi overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo as Barcelona downs Real Madrid

Lionel Messi scored his 500th Barcelona goal with the last kick of the game to snatch a stunning 3-2 win at Real Madrid. (Photo: AP)
 

Arsenal beat Manchester City to reach FA Cup final with Chelsea

The result gave Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, an FA Cup winner six times, a welcome boost in a season that many supporters would like to be his last at the club. (Photo: AP)
 

Moto G4 Play to be updated to Android 7.0 in June

It hasn’t been confirmed that whether the G4 Play will get 7.0 or 7.1 in the name of Android Nougat.
 

Indian government welcomes Apple to make its iconic iPhone in India

Apple is keen to meet the Union Minister to discuss its plans to make the iPhone in India.
 

Nokia 3310: launch date in India, availability, price and more

Nokia 3310 will be available in four colour variants—Warm Red, Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and matte finished Dark Blue and Grey.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Macron wins first round of French election, Germany 'satisfied' with results

With Macron topping the first round of the French presidential election, projections show that he is set to face Front National's Marine Le Pen in a race that has knocked France's traditional political parties out of the running. (Photo: AP/File)

French elections: Post 1st round win, Macron vows to be 'president for all of France'

Macron, who has styled himself as a liberal progressive outsider set to revolutionize politics, appealed to enough voters to get into the May 7 second round. (Photo: AFP)

Emmanuel Macron ahead of Le Pen in french polls

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AFP)

UK Immigration officials detain 38 Indians for visa breach in factory raids

UK Immigration enforcement officers. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

France votes for 1st phase of presidential elections amid heightened security

The two top rankers in Sunday's vote will face off on May 7 for the second and final round of voting. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham