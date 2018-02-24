search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Indian-origin men among gangs using drugs, alcohol to sexually abuse UK women

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 24, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 6:11 pm IST
A police operation called Sanctuary published a review based on which a report was drawn.
‘The police confirmed that the defendants were mainly not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European.’ (Representational Image)
  ‘The police confirmed that the defendants were mainly not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European.’ (Representational Image)

London: Women in the United Kingdom are increasingly falling prey to gangs that are using drugs and alcohol to lure them into having sex, a report said.

The report additionally identified at least 18 men of Indian descent among those who are part of these ‘grooming’ gangs.  

 

A police operation called Sanctuary published a review based on which a report was drawn.

Sanctuary led to the arrest of 18 people in Newcastle in October 2017, identifying at least 700 victims that were sexually exploited by such gangs, the Hindustan Times reported.  

The report, which was released on Friday said, “In response to questions after the Newcastle trials, the police confirmed that the defendants were mainly not white but came from a diverse range of backgrounds including Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Indian, Iranian, Iraqi, Kurdish, Turkish, Albanian and Eastern European.”

“(All) appear to come from a non-white, predominantly Asian/British Minority Ethnic culture or background,” the report added about incidents in New Castle.

“The calculated and persistent determination of perpetrators over a long period to exploit women and girls through horrific acts of abuse, violence and manipulation, targeting and grooming the most vulnerable with a dismissive disregard for the criminal justice system,” the report added.

“If convicted for rape in his home country, he would be beheaded or buried up to the neck and stoned. He was asked about what he thought about the United Kingdom and influences in his education,” it said about a perpetrator without naming him.

“He said you can get anything here – any sex, drugs, alcohol. There is no control. He spoke in a derogatory way about lack of morals in British girls and did not go with Muslim girls because there are not many of them”.

“These are abhorrent crimes that have had a devastating impact on the lives of the victims involved,” the government spokesperson said.

Tags: drugs, alcohol, sex, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

Kerala law student 'bullied' for menstrual taboo Facebook post

The abusers alleged that the post on a menstruating goddess hurt their religious sentiments. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Jazz it up! Saudi's first jazz festival welcomes 'Hotel California'

While some showed up out of a love for jazz, many came to enjoy the chance to hear music at an outdoor event. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Donald Trump 'tries like hell' to hide his bald spot

During the 2016 campaign, Trump let a woman tug the hair on top of his head to prove it is attached. (Photo: AP)
 

Millennials underestimate level of distress experienced by others: Study

College students detect certain levels of distress in their roommates and spot changes over the course of a semester, but underestimate it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

5 talking points ahead of 3rd South Africa vs India Twenty20 in Cape Town

Having won the five-match ODI series already, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will aim to return home with two trophies by winning the three-match T20 series 2-1 in Cape Town. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

EU set to levy sanctions on top Myanmar generals over Rohingya massacre

Foreign ministers will also ask Mogherini and the EU's foreign service, the EEAS, on Monday to look at ways to strengthen the bloc's 1990s-era arms embargo on the Southeast Asian country that remains in place. (Photo: File)

Brussels on alert: Police close down street amid reports of gunman on run

Police closed down a street in southern Brussels in a major security operation involving specialist armed units on Thursday after a report of a possible murder. (Representational Image)

Muslim go back: Sikh man’s turban ripped off in racist attack outside UK parl

Ravneet Singh, 37, from Punjab in India, said he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House, part of the British Parliamentary Estate, to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when the assault took place Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Emirates doesn’t get PMS: Woman complains about period pain, forced off flight

24-year-old Beth Evans and her boyfriend claim that they were asked to leave an Emirates flight bound for Dubai from UK when one of the attendants overheard Evans complaining about period pain to her boyfriend. (Representational Image)

UK, US in talks over fate of ISIS duo held for killing, torturing Western hostages

Britain's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he does not want Kotey and Elsheikh back in the United Kingdom, and British media have reported that the men have been stripped of their British citizenship. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham