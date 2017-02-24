British extremist who described Adolf Hitler as 'his god' jailed for 5 years

London: A right-wing extremist from London who described Adolf Hitler as "his God" was jailed for five years on Thursday for terrorism and hate crimes over his social media posts.

Sean Creighton was sentenced at a court in London after using social media to call for Muslims and Jews to be killed.

An investigation was launched after a photograph was posted online of Creighton, 45, holding an assault rifle and standing in front of a Nazi flag.

The probe uncovered his wider hate campaign, including leaving offensive stickers in public and ownership of a "White Resistance Manual 2.4" document with details of weapons and explosives.

Creighton was described as a "committed racist" by prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford.

"He was enthralled by Nazism and Adolf Hitler, whom he told police in his interviews was his God," Sandiford told the court.

In addition to homophobic and racist social media posts, evidence against Creighton included an image of Hitler posted online alongside the message "kill the Muslims".

"Jews prepare to die" he wrote in another social media post, published with an image of a gun and a Swastika.

Creighton told police he was "a bit of a hater who hated for the people", the court heard.

Following the sentencing, Dean Haydon from the Counter Terrorism Command of London's Metropolitan Police said the force would continue to tackle different forms of extremism.

"We are as committed to apprehending and prosecuting far-right extremists who commit terrorist offences and promote hatred as we are those who support and promote ISIS," he said in a statement.