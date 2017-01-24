World, Europe

Sweden: Gangrape streamed live on Facebook, 3 suspects detained

AFP
Published Jan 24, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:50 am IST
The film has been removed from Facebook but it has been circulated on the internet.
Swedish media have published excerpts of the footage, showing at least one of the suspects holding a revolver. (Photo: Twitter)
 Swedish media have published excerpts of the footage, showing at least one of the suspects holding a revolver. (Photo: Twitter)

Stockholm, SwedenThree young men suspected of gang raping a woman in Sweden and livestreaming the attack on Facebook have been detained, police said, urging social media users on Monday to turn over the footage.

The suspects, aged 18, 20 and 24, were arrested early Sunday in an apartment in Uppsala, 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of Stockholm, in the presence of their 30-year-old victim after members of a Facebook group saw the attack streamed live and alerted police.

The closed Facebook group has 60,000 members.

Josefine Lundgren, 21, was one of the first to call authorities.

She told daily Expressen that the 24-year-old suspect, a repeat offender considered by police to be the main attacker, "tore the clothes off" his victim before raping her.

The attacker also "had apparently filmed everything and took pictures that he put on (messaging site) Snapchat," she said.

At a press conference on Monday, investigators appealed to social media users who had images of the attack to turn them over to police.

"We have some picture and video material. But we don't have any images showing the attack itself," Uppsala deputy chief prosecutor Magnus Berggren said.

The film has been removed from Facebook but it has been circulated on the internet. Swedish media have published excerpts of the footage, showing at least one of the suspects holding a revolver.

According to Berggren, other charges could be pressed against the suspects in addition to one of aggravated rape, for having streamed the attack.

In an email to AFP, a press spokesman for Facebook in the Nordic countries denounced "a hideous crime".

"Our teams work around the clock to review content that is being reported by users" and Facebook cooperates systematically with police in criminal investigations, he said.

Tags: gangrape, gangrape live streamed, facebook, sexual assault, crime

Lifestyle Gallery

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jallikattu row: Cricketer R Ashwin travels by metro rail to get home

Fellow passengers, who saw Ashwin travelling in the packed train went gaga and took selfies with him.
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

ISIS leader Abu Bakr injured

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP)

UK: Man films himself swallowing live goldfish, jailed for animal cruelty

The accused was caught after his friend filmed the video and posted it on Facebook. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

12 bodies, including 7 beheaded, found in Mexican tourist town Manzanillo

Seven bodies were found early Saturday in an abandoned taxi on the road from Manzanillo to the town of Cihuatlan. (Photo: AFP)

Oxford University faces trial over Indian student's 'boring' teaching lawsuit

Oxford University had argued that the claim was baseless and should be struck out because of the over 16 years that had passed since Siddiqui graduated. (Photo: Twitter)

ISIS blows up Mosul hotel to prevent Iraqi forces from using it

Iraqi soldiers fire a shell from a tank in the Iraqi village of Ali Rash toward Mosul in the fight against Islamic State militants. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham