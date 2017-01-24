World, Europe

4-year-old Muslim girl banned from wearing hijab by UK school

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
The school has a strict uniform policy, including no headwear or scarf and asked parents of the girl to respect it.
The unnamed child was told by staff at St Clare's School in Handsworth, Birmingham, that she should not wear her hijab to lessons. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The unnamed child was told by staff at St Clare's School in Handsworth, Birmingham, that she should not wear her hijab to lessons. (Photo: Representational Image)

London: A 4-year-old Muslim girl in the UK has been banned from wearing a hijab by a Roman Catholic school under a strict uniform policy, sparking a massive row on social media.

The unnamed child was told by staff at St Clare's School in Handsworth, Birmingham, that she should not wear her hijab to lessons.

The school has a strict uniform policy, including no headwear or scarf and asked parents of the girl to respect it.

The girl's father called on Birmingham City Council's Labour cabinet member for equalities Waseem Zaffar to intervene causing the row to erupt.

The row has now divided senior councillors and women's rights activists who have been locked in a feud over Facebook and Twitter, the Birmingham Mail reported.

Zaffar wrote that he had met with the head teacher and told her the ban on the scarf was against the equalities act.

"I'm insisting this matter is addressed asap with a change of policy," he said.

However, his cabinet colleague Majid Mahmood countered that as a faith school St Clare's is "maybe within its rights to insist upon a particular dress code," just as a Muslim faith school "may require girls to wear headscarves".

Mashuq Ally, a former head of equalities for Birmingham City Council, agreed saying there is no religious requirement for girls of infant school age to wear the hijab.

He also pointed out that a faith school is allowed to set its own uniform policy and exempt from discrimination legislation.

Where there are demographic changes which lead to a significant number of Muslim children attending a Christian school, then the parents should ask the school governors to consider changing the uniform policy, he said.

Campaigner Gina Khan attacked Zaffar on Twitter, accusing him of backing parents who enforce the hijab on little girls as a means of control.

Councillor Brigid Jones, cabinet member for children, families and schools, was quoted as saying, "Each school's governing body is responsible for the creation and implementation of its own uniform policy.

However, the local authority is supporting the school to ensure its policy is appropriate, in line with legal requirements, and we are engaging with all schools to remind them of their responsibilities when it comes to setting school uniform policies."

Tags: uk, roman catholic school, muslim, hijab, hate crime

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
 

Even before I met Amitabh, he and Jaya were living separately: Amar Singh

Once upon a time, Amar Singh and the Bachchan family were inseparable.
 

Xiaomi loses trump card, Hugo Barra announces exit

The ex-Googler put Xiaomi on the global map, but now he is stepping down from his huge throne.
 

Twitterati slam Government advisory to disabled people during national anthem

The advisory called for training disabled people to respect national anthem (Photo: AFP)
 

Xiaomi confirms Nougat for Redmi Note 4, get it here

The Redmi Note 4 comes preinstalled with the company’s own MIUI operating system based on Android Marshmallow, which the company has confirmed to update to Android Nougat within the oncoming weeks.
 

People share the most bizarre sex advice they ever got

Redditors shared some of the worst sex advice they have got from people. (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: 13-year-old bisexual girl commits suicide post break-up with her girlfriend

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)

A furry miracle: 3 puppies found alive under Italy hotel rubble after avalanche

Rescuers hold three puppies that were found alive in the rubble of the avalanche-hit Hotel Rigopiano, near Farindola, central Italy, Monday. (Photo: AP)

Brussels airport bombers targeted US, Jews: probe

A picture taken on March 22, 2016 shows the shattered glass facade of the departure hall of Brussels Airport in Zaventem following twin blasts. (Photo: AFP)

Sweden: Armed men livestream '3-hour gangrape' on Facebook; detained

Swedish media have published excerpts of the footage, showing at least one of the suspects holding a revolver. (Photo: Twitter)

ISIS leader Abu Bakr injured

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham