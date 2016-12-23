World, Europe

‘Stay strong and carry on’: Berlin Christmas market opens in show of defiance

AFP
Published Dec 23, 2016, 8:12 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 8:12 am IST
As leaden skies darkened, a steady crowd stopped by the market, with thousands of people passing through over the afternoon.
People walk at the Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)
 People walk at the Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)

Berlin: Sombre but determined not to be cowed, visitors on Thursday flocked to a Berlin Christmas market as it reopened three days after being struck by a deadly truck assault that shocked Germany.

New concrete barriers and police with automatic rifles shielded the rustic wooden stalls selling mulled wine, grilled sausages and festive decorations, where on Monday a suspected jihadist attacker took 12 lives.

“After an attack like this it’s nice to see that people stay strong and carry on,” said one of the visitors, David Ulbricht, a 24-year-old event manager.

As leaden skies darkened, a steady crowd stopped by the market, with thousands of people passing through over the afternoon. Stall owners, some teary-eyed, could be seen embracing on their first day back at work since the tragedy.

No music played and lights were kept discreet as a sign of respect for those killed and wounded at the market, which reopened as a manhunt continued for the top suspect, rejected Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri, 24.

“You notice the mood is very subdued, everyone is quiet,” said one of the food vendors, Jan-Philipp Biermann.

Love, not hate

“We’re not playing music... because that is meant to reflect joy,” he told AFP. “We are upset, we’re trying to deal with it. It happened and you keep that in the back of your head.”

This picture taken on December 22, 2016 shows people walking between booths at the Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)This picture taken on December 22, 2016 shows people walking between booths at the Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)

Another guest, Dieter Wunderlich, took a stoic view, saying that, as other European countries have been hit by bloody attacks, “in a way we had already expected something to happen here, in a way it was predetermined.”

Several collections of flowers, candles and condolence messages recalled those killed when the 40-ton lorry crushed yuletide revellers and knocked over stalls and Christmas trees.

“Love not hate,” read one sign at the site, while another recalled the phrase “Ich bin ein Berliner” that Cold War-era US president John F Kennedy famously uttered in a show of support during a 1963 visit to West Berlin.

The section of the Breitscheidplatz market where the truck tore through the crowd was cordoned off with barriers.

The market sits in the shadow of the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, whose World War II bomb damage has been left unrepaired as a warning against the horrors of war.

The day after the attack, Chancellor Angela Merkel, government ministers and Christian and Muslim religious leaders had joined a memorial service there.”

Tags: berlin christmas market, terror attack, germany, securit, measures, breitscheid
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand and the year 2016 saw several incidents creating headlines. Here we take a look at some of the biggest of the lot.

Yearender 2016: Those who provoked the gossip mills
Priyanka Chopra and the team of her Punjabi production 'Sarvann' were seen on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka grooves to Punjabi beats on Kapil Sharma's show
2016 has been a year of loss and suffering. This year, we lost many gems. From Jayalalithaa to Prince, the world lost some of its greatest legends. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the year that went by, and the stars that stopped shinning.

Yearender 2016: The stars that stopped shining
B-Town celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Sonam, Alia, others stars are stylish travellers
Numerous celebrities were snapped at the screening of 'Dangal' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs from various fields come out for Aamir's Dangal screening
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Sushmita, Farhan, Sakshi, others impress with their fashion sense
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: OK Jaanu's Enna Sona is the perfect romantic song for the season

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Warangal cops set world record in biggest self-defence class

Representational image
 

IIT Chennai alumni Indian-American elected as Mayor of Californian city

Pradeep Gupta, IIT Chennai alumni, was sworn in as the Mayor of the city early this month, a media release said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

First pictures: Saif, Kareena offer a glimpse of their baby Taimur

Saif and Kareena outsdie their Bandra home on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

World's fattest man has resolution to reduce weight by half this year

In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient's stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

In May, India's minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country's first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Now in Turkey, young Syrian Twitter star Bana Alabed dreams of return to Aleppo

Bana Alabed, the young Syrian girl who drew global attention with her tweets from Aleppo before being evacuated to Turkey this week, says she hopes to go back to her hometown one day and fulfil a dream. (Photo: Twitter)

British Home Secretary assures Sikhs on tackling hate crimes

Amber Rudd meeting the Sikh Council UK at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Southall, London. (Photo: Twitter | @SikhCouncilUK)

Berlin market attacker identified as Tunisian jihadi Anis Amri

The photo which was sent to European police authorities and obtained by AP on Wednesday shows Tunisian national Anis Amri who is wanted by German police for an alleged involvement in the Berlin Christmas market attack. (Photo: AP)

Pope goes out to buy shoes

Pope Francis. (Photo: AP)

Mexico fireworks blast 'like a plane crash', says resident

This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham