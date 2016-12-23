World, Europe

Hijackers have grenades; threaten to blow up Libyan plane with 118 people: report

AGENCIES
Published Dec 23, 2016, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 5:27 pm IST
The Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people aboard.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Valletta:  An airliner with 118 people aboard on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed on Friday, Maltese media reported.

The plane had been on a domestic Libyan route operated by Afriqiyah Airways from Sabha in the south to the capital Tripoli but was re-routed.

Malta state TV says two hijackers on the diverted plane have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft.

"The Afriqiyah flight from Sabha to Tripoli has been diverted and has landed in Malta. Security services coordinating operations," Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Twitter.

Libya confirmed the plane had been diverted.

Malta International Airport tweeted: "MIA confirms there is an unlawful interference at the airport. Emergency teams dispatched".

The plane could be seen on the tarmac surrounded by military vehicles and all flights have been cancelled.

Libya has been in a state of chaos since the 2011 overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi left warring militias battling for control of different parts of the country.

Forces loyal to a fledgling national unity government recently took  control of the coastal city of Sirte, which had been a bastion for the Islamic State group since June 2015.

Western powers have pinned their hopes of containing jihadism in the energy-rich North African state on the government but it has failed to establish its authority over all of the country.

A rival authority rules the country's far east, backed by the forces under military strongman Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who have been battling jihadists in second city Benghazi.

Tags: libyan plane, malta, hijack

Technology Gallery

Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
2016 was the year of flagships with two most prominent ones - the iPhone 7 and the Google Pixel.

Yearender 2016: Flagship smartphones this year
The most quirky car in the whole list of cars for the Forza Horizon 3 - The Reliant Supervan III

Yearender 2016: Did you play these games?
China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Yearender 2016: Best Bollywood films of the year

Stills from the films.
 

Forbes India Celebrity 100 list: Salman takes the top spot as he beats SRK

Salman’s total earnings stand at Rs 270.33 crores.
 

Eco-friendly transport taken to new level with India's first bamboo bicycle

The bike is more tensile and has a zero carbon footprint (Photo: Instagram)
 

Jolly LLB 2 trailer infuriates footwear brand, legal notice sent to makers and Akshay

The prequel of the film, starring Arshad Warsi, was also surrounded by controversies, three to be precise. The makers had received a legal notice for projecting Meerut Law College in bad light.
 

Physicians win race against time to save man from rare lethal disease

Burger thought he had malaria but it was something much worse (Photo: AFP)
 

Angelina Jolie has compromised the children's privacy, accuses Brad Pitt

The couple shares six children-Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Berlin market attack suspect shot dead in Italy's Milan: report

A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Year after sanctions lifted, Iran signs deal to buy 100 aircraft from Airbus

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)

Russia jails woman for trying to enter Syria to join Islamic State lover

Moscow State University student Varvara Karaulova sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at Moscow's district military court on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

In May, India's minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country's first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law. (Photo: PTI)

‘Stay strong and carry on’: Berlin Christmas market opens in show of defiance

People walk at the Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche (Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church) in Berlin. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham