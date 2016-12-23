World, Europe

Berlin market attack suspect shot dead in Italy's Milan: report

AP
Published Dec 23, 2016, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 3:22 pm IST
Twelve people were killed when the Polish-registered articulated truck ploughed into the crowded market.
A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.
 A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

Milan: Italian news agency ANSA says a man killed in a shootout with police in Milan is the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack.

The Interior Ministry has called a press conference for Friday morning.

The shootout took place at 3 a.m. in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check.

ANSA says the main pulled out a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers. The man was killed in the ensuing shootout.

A police officer was injured.

ANSA said various sources in Milan and Rome confirmed that the dead man was Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin truck attack on Monday that killed 12 people.

