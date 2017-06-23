World, Europe

No EU citizen lawfully in UK will be asked to leave after Brexit: UK PM May

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2017, 10:13 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 10:47 am IST
May set out what she said was a "fair and serious" offer on protecting the rights of an estimated 3 million Europeans living in Britain.
Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

Brussels: Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday promised European Union citizens living in Britain that they would be allowed to stay after Brexit, but rejected calls by Brussels for the European court to oversee their rights.

During a working dinner with other EU leaders at a Brussels summit, May gave "a clear commitment that no EU citizen currently in the UK lawfully will be asked to leave the country at the point that the UK leaves the EU", a British government source said.

May set out what she said was a "fair and serious" offer on protecting the rights of an estimated three million Europeans living in Britain, whose futures have been thrown into doubt by its shock vote last year to leave the 28-nation bloc.

But the Conservative leader, who is battling to retain her authority after losing her parliamentary majority in a snap vote, also put herself on a collision course with Brussels with the plans.

She did not set a cut-off date for those who are eligible for permanent residence and rejected a demand for the European Court of Justice to oversee the process and any resulting disputes.

In its position paper on EU rights published earlier this month, the European Commission said the court should have "full jurisdiction".

But May is determined to remove Britain from the ECJ's reach, saying that "taking back control" of its laws is one of the reasons Britons voted for Brexit.

"The commitments that we made to EU citizens will be enshrined in UK law and enforceable through our highly respected courts," the British government source said.

Tags: brexit, european union, theresa may, brussels summit, immigrant rights

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay Kumar’s Crack to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film in Prague.
 

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
 

The new space race: Why we need a human mission to Mars

(Representational image/Mars)
 

Watch: Leaked! Even before its release, SRK's magician act from Tubelight goes viral

One of the pictures from the film leaked on Twitter.
 

Ranbir confirms SRK does not have a cameo in Jagga Jasoos; another actor is in it

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor share a light moment during the promotions of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Samsung begins rolling out Bixby to select Galaxy S8, S8+ users

Samsung’s Bixby will only support US English and Korean.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

No one in the royal family wants to be king, queen: Prince Harry

Prince Harry

London fire: Cladding in 600 UK buildings found to be 'combustible'

Prime Minister Theresa May's office said 600 buildings in the country have

Boys wear skirts in protest after UK school places ‘shorts ban’ despite heatwave

Headteacher Aimee Mitchell said they are considering revising the school uniform policy as the heatwave continues to beat down on Britain. (Photo: AP)

French President Macron adds new faces to Cabinet after losing 4 ministers

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)

Heatwave melts UK roads, tram tracks

An image shared by the Cambridgeshire police show emergency repair work being carried on the melted roads. (Photo: via Web)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham