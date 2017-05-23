World, Europe

UK police arrest 23-year-old man hours after Manchester attack

AP / AFP
Published May 23, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 5:06 pm IST
Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59.
Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Photo: AP)
 Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester. (Photo: AP)

Manchester: British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester — but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night’s attack.

"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said in a statement.

Tags: british police, arndale shopping center, manchester terror attack
Location: United Kingdom, England, Manchester

Related Stories

Armed police respond after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)

World leaders condemn Manchester attack, vow to combat terror

'I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed', Trump said.
23 May 2017 4:39 PM
22 people have been killed in a suspected explosion at the end of a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester in north-west England that is being treated as a terrorist incident, police said. (Photo: AP)

Manchester blast: UK PM May condemns 'appalling terrorist attack'

Prime Minister Theresa May was campaigning for the United Kingdom election on June 8 which has now been cancelled.
23 May 2017 10:56 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

First poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto unveiled at Cannes

First poster of 'Manto' was unveiled at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Facebook/NanditaDas)
 

Video: Snake swallows crocodile after five-hour long battle in Australia

The video which was posted a while back has been watched over 53 million times and people can’t believe it. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Video: Indian student touches American dean's feet, leaves him puzzled

Showing respect to elders is an integral part of Indian culture (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: US First Lady brushes off Trump's extended hand on Israel visit

(Photo: Videograb)
 

Beware: Spy cameras are getting better

Pin hole cameras are nothing but tiny sensors that can grab photos and videos with a very tiny lens — as small as a pin hole.
 

It is not nice to have abuses thrown at your mother and sister: Saif on Amrita

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan in their happy days.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

World leaders condemn Manchester attack, vow to combat terror

Armed police respond after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)

After evacuation reports, Manchester's Arndale shopping center reopened

Police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

UK: 4 accused of raping intoxicated teen, ‘passing her around’

The men have also been accused of plotting and lying to avoid prosecution. (Photo: Representational)

Ariana Grande says she feels ‘broken’ over Manchester attack, cancels world tour

Reports said that the singer has indefinitely suspended her world tour in the wake of the attack. (Photo: File)

Video footage from Ariana Grande concert arena shows panic of young fans

(Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham