Manchester attack: Gurudwaras open up to blast survivors, victims

Published May 23, 2017, 9:55 am IST
A man found dead at the scene is thought to be the probable suicide bomber, according to reports.
Gurudwaras in Manchester are offering shelter to those affected and stranded by Tuesday's deadly Manchester Arena blast. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
London: Gurudwaras in Manchester are offering shelter to those affected and stranded by Tuesday's deadly Manchester Arena blast.

"Sikh Temples in Manchester, UK offering food & accommodation. They are open for ALL people. #PrayForManchester #ManchesterArena #England," tweeted Harjinder S Kukreja along with the address of the four Sikh temples located in the vicinity.

The Gurudwaras are Sri Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara Educational & Cultural Centre located at 57 Upper Chorlton Rd, Manchester M16 7RQ; Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib located at 12 Sherborne St, Manchester M3 1FE, Dasmesh Sikh Temple located at 98 Heywood St, Manchester M8 0DT and Central Gurdwara Manchester located at 32 Derby St, Manchester M8 8RY.

The locals in the area also took to Twitter to offer shelter to those affected.

"#roomformanchester. Anyone needing help or a place to stay tonight we are 10 minutes walk from the Manchester arena. Spare room and 2 sofas," said a Twitter user.

"If anyone needs a sofa, a charger, a brew-please dm. Located just off Piccadilly Gardens #roomformanchester @GMPCityCentre #ManchesterArena," said another.

In what could be described as one of the worst terror attack in Britain, at least 19 people were killed and dozens of other injured as a suspected suicide bomber carried out a carnage during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The explosion occurred near the foyer area of the arena in what is being reported as a "nail bomb attack".

Last time England saw such a deadly terror attack was in 2005 when on July 7, terrorists carried out a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks in central London which targeted civilians using the public transport system during the rush hour.

Fifty-two people were killed and over 700 more were injured in the attacks.

Also, in 2009, the Manchester police had thwarted a major terror bid to attack Manchester's Arndale shopping centre on the busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

With up to 90,000 shoppers in or near the shopping centre at the time, police believe an attack would have killed hundreds and maimed thousands.

A student identified as Abid Naseer, 29, who plotted the mass suicide bomb attack was jailed for 40 years in 2015.

