ISIS claims Manchester terror attack that killed 22 people

AFP
Published May 23, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2017, 5:38 pm IST
"The sole attacker died detonating an improvised explosive device," police added.
The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the venue after the show. (Photo: AP)
 The blast rocked the foyer of the Manchester Arena as thousands of young fans and parents streamed out of the venue after the show. (Photo: AP)

Cairo: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Tuesday for bombing a pop concert in the British city of Manchester and killing 22 people, including children.

The group said in a statement published on its social media channels that "one of the caliphate's soldiers placed bombs among the crowds," and threatened more attacks.

"So far 22 people have been confirmed dead, with 59 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," police said in a statement.

"The sole attacker died detonating an improvised explosive device," police added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "appalling terrorist attack" and suspended her campaign ahead of a general election on June 8.

