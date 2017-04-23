World, Europe

UK: Teen boy beaten up on street, dumped in empty house, dies of cardiac arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 23, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
A 17-year-old boy suspected of the murder has been arrested by the Nottinghamshire police.
The victim, Reece Seagrave, collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest after his attackers left him alone in the house. (Photo: Facebook)
 The victim, Reece Seagrave, collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest after his attackers left him alone in the house. (Photo: Facebook)

London: A 14-year-old boy, who was allegedly murdered, was dragged to an empty house after being slammed on a concrete street in Tenbury Crescent, Aspley in Nottinghamshire on Thursday.

The victim, Reece Seagrave, collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest after his attackers left him alone in the house.

According to report in the Daily Mirror, a family friend of the victim said that he was left on a bed by a group of boys, who didn’t bother calling for help.

However, after a while one of the boys called for an ambulance and Seagrave was rushed to Queen's Medical Centre but the doctors could not save him.

A 17-year-old boy suspected of the murder has been arrested by the Nottinghamshire police.

The victim’s neighbours said that it was not surprising for a group of boys to gather on the street. They were a little noisy, but harmless. This incident, however, was quite shocking and unexpected.

People left flowers, candles and notes outside the site of the murder, which has been barricaded by police tape.

His parents are separated and he lived alone with his mother. According to his grandparents, his father was shattered at the news of Seagrave’s death.

The police have asked people to come forward and report anything they know about the attackers.

Tags: reece seagrave, cardiac arrest, uk murder
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian-American physicist becomes dean of college under Kansas State University

Chakrabarti succeeds Peter Dorhout, who is now vice president for research at the university. (Kansas State University/Twitter)
 

Watch: Tree spotted on Mars, claims alien hunter

(Photo: NASA)
 

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S8 actually costs

(Image: Galaxy S8)
 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

France votes for 1st phase of elections with stepped up security

The two top rankers in Sunday's vote will face off on May 7 for the second and final round of voting. (Photo: AP)

UK PM May refuses to rule out personal tax hikes after election

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Paris Champs-Elysees shooter: An unstable criminal who ‘hated police’

Karim Cheurfi, 39, was described as an oddball by his neighbours in the multi-ethnic suburb of Chelles east of Paris (Photo: AP)

Julian Assange pleads with Ecuador government

Julian Assange (Photo: AP)

UK rejects call to outlaw high-heel workplace dress codes

On Friday the government said the law already bans discrimination on gender grounds (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham