Kashmiris in UK set up group to find solution to J&K unrest

Published Jan 23, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 8:36 am IST
Kashmir Voice International was launched at Birkbeck University with the aim of providing a platform for the people of the Valley in UK.
Kashmiri Muslim protesters clash with a paramilitary soldier in Srinagar (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiri Muslim protesters clash with a paramilitary soldier in Srinagar (Photo: AP)

London: Academics, writers and professionals from the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK have joined hands to create a new group to bring together prominent and liberal voices on Kashmir from both India and Pakistan to find a “dignified and honourable” solution to the issue.

Kashmir Voice International (KVI) chaired by Prof Mohammed Abdullah Raina was launched at Birkbeck University in London yesterday with the aim of providing a platform for the people of the Valley in the UK.

“Negotiations mean that compromises will have to be made on both sides. Kashmiris are willing to be flexible and a dignified and honourable solution can be found. But we have to get rid of much of the baggage of the partition and overcome hatred,” said Raina.

KVI is intended to bring together prominent and liberal voices on Kashmir from both India and Pakistan in Britain.

The members intend to travel to Kashmir and work on building public opinion in favour of breaking the status quo.

“KVI will seek to de-link Kashmir problem from Indo-Pak relations, ask to put it aside and not look at it through the prism of Indo-Pak relations,” reads the KVI statement of intent.

The group also wants to lobby all parties involved to explore alternate solutions to the Kashmir problem, besides seeking the implementation of the UN resolution.

