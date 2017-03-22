UK: Girlfriend tries to kill live-in partner by pouring acid on his face; jailed

The 31-year-old Daniel Rotriu’s face got disfigured due to the acid burns and lost his eye sight (Photo: Youtube)

Leicester: A 51-year-old woman was jailed for trying to kill her live-in partner while he was asleep by pouring a concentrated sulphuric acid on his face.

The 31-year-old Daniel Rotriu’s face got disfigured due to the acid burns and lost his eye sight, reported Daily Mail.

Katie Leong and Daniel Rotariu were in live-in relationship when former attacked the latter.

The court heard that the acid was ordered online by Katie’s former boyfriend Mark Cummings who has also been accused for attempt to murder.

Though the acid was provided by Mark, the attack was solely driven and orchestrated by Katie, as the court found her guilty.

The Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday awarded Katie with an imprisonment of at least 17 years.

While the case was under trail in the court, the prosecution Angela Clark said, “The evidence revealed a picture of her fascination with attacking someone using acid, including her possession of a book written by an acid attack survivor”.

Clark said, “We had scientific evidence that she was present when the acid was used, including traces of the acid on her clothing”.

Meanwhile, the evidence of forensic medical reports confirms that the acid was poured for about six seconds, and that a smaller dose of acid could have been fatal.

Similarly, all those evidence submitted in court clearly indicates that she had planned and implemented the attack fully intending to kill, Clark noted.

She further added that the attack had a devastating effect on the victim, who is still undergoing treatment for his injuries.