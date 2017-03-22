World, Europe

UK: Girlfriend tries to kill live-in partner by pouring acid on his face; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Katie Leong and Daniel Rotariu were in live-in relationship when former attacked the latter.
The 31-year-old Daniel Rotriu’s face got disfigured due to the acid burns and lost his eye sight (Photo: Youtube)
 The 31-year-old Daniel Rotriu’s face got disfigured due to the acid burns and lost his eye sight (Photo: Youtube)

Leicester: A 51-year-old woman was jailed for trying to kill her live-in partner while he was asleep by pouring a concentrated sulphuric acid on his face.

The 31-year-old Daniel Rotriu’s face got disfigured due to the acid burns and lost his eye sight, reported Daily Mail.

Katie Leong and Daniel Rotariu were in live-in relationship when former attacked the latter.

The court heard that the acid was ordered online by Katie’s former boyfriend Mark Cummings who has also been accused for attempt to murder.

Though the acid was provided by Mark, the attack was solely driven and orchestrated by Katie, as the court found her guilty.

The Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday awarded Katie with an imprisonment of at least 17 years.

While the case was under trail in the court, the prosecution Angela Clark said, “The evidence revealed a picture of her fascination with attacking someone using acid, including her possession of a book written by an acid attack survivor”.

Clark said, “We had scientific evidence that she was present when the acid was used, including traces of the acid on her clothing”.

Meanwhile, the evidence of forensic medical reports confirms that the acid was poured for about six seconds, and that a smaller dose of acid could have been fatal.

Similarly, all those evidence submitted in court clearly indicates that she had planned and implemented the attack fully intending to kill, Clark noted.

She further added that the attack had a devastating effect on the victim, who is still undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Tags: acid attack, live-in relationship
Location: United Kingdom, England, Leicester

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
 

Flipkart offers huge discounts on Google Pixel and iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7
 

Why is an animated GIF file being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

A Dallas County court recently had a hearing on a case which was slapped against an individual who allegedly sent a strobing GIF image, last year, to a writer from Newsweek who suffers from photosensitive epilepsy.
 

Top VoIP apps to avoid exuberant international calling charges

These apps also provide the liberty to call landlines and phone numbers across the globe at dirt cheap rates.
 

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Australian media for Virat Kohli-Donald Trump comparison

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and hit back by thanking the Australian media for
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Vietnam suspends air traffic controller for sleeping on duty

The aviation authority was reviewing operations at Cat Bi air traffic control and said officials would implement measures to prevent a repeat of the incident. (Photo: Pixabay)

Belgium observes minutes silence one year after Brussels attacks

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive at Brussels' international airport for ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the twin Brussels attacks by Islamic extremists (Photo: AFP)

Ireland's rebel-turned-politician Martin McGuinness dies at 66

Martin McGuinness. (Photo: AP)

French minister probed for hiring daughters as aides

Le Roux, who has denied any wrongdoing, said that his daughters had worked for him during their summer holidays. (Photo: AFP)

France: Le Pen, Macron clash during election campaign’s first TV debate

Marine Le Pen smiles prior to a television debate at French TV station TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham