World, Europe

UK Parliament attack: Assailant shot, police say treating it as terrorist incident

REUTERS
Published Mar 22, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 9:36 pm IST
Photographs showed people lying on the ground, some of them bleeding heavily and one apparently under a bus.
Emergency services staff provide medical attention close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)
 Emergency services staff provide medical attention close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

London: A policeman was stabbed, an assailant shot and several people injured on Wednesday close to Britain's Houses of Parliament in what police said they were treating as a terrorist incident.

Reuters reporters inside the building heard loud bangs and shortly afterwards a Reuters photographer said he saw at least a dozen people injured on Westminster Bridge, next to parliament.

His photographs showed people lying on the ground, some of them bleeding heavily and one apparently under a bus. The number of casualties was unclear.

"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

An assailant who stabbed a policeman inside the perimeter of Britain's Parliament was shot by police, David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, told Parliament.

"The alleged assailant was shot by armed police, an ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties," he said.

"There are also reports of further violent incidents in the Palace of Westminster but it would be wrong of me to go into further details before confirmation from the police."

Police close the area near Houses of Parliament, London, after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London. (Photo: AP)Police close the area near Houses of Parliament, London, after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London. (Photo: AP)

The House of Commons, which was in session at the time, was immediately suspended and lawmakers were asked to stay inside.

Prime Minister Theresa May was safe after the incident, a spokesman for her office said. He declined to say where May was when the attack took place.

The leader of the House, David Lidington, said in the chamber that an assailant who stabbed a policeman had been shot by police.

An ambulance helicopter landed on Parliament Square, just outside the building.

The BBC said police believed there was a suspect vehicle outside parliament but police did not immediately confirm that report.

Amid confusing scenes, it appeared the incident may have unfolded in several locations, including on the busy Westminster bridge where tourists take pictures of Big Ben and other attractions.

Reuters reporters inside parliament said a large number of armed police, some carrying shields, were pouring into the building.

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he had been briefed on events in London but gave no details.

The incident took place on the first anniversary of attacks on Brussels in Belgium.

Britain is on its second-highest alert level of "severe" meaning an attack by militants is considered highly likely.

In May 2013, two British Islamists stabbed to death soldier Lee Rigby on a street in southeast London.

In July 2005, four British Islamists killed 52 commuters and themselves in suicide bombings on the British capital's transport system in what was London's worst peacetime attack.

Tags: uk parliament, shooting, british parliament
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

A Saudi man sitting near a woman as he works on his laptop at a hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The United States is poised to ban large electronic devices such as laptops or cameras on board flights from up to a dozen Middle East nations. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Qaeda working to put explosives in batteries led to flight electronics ban

Canada is also considering prohibiting personal electronics onboard flights from Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa.
22 Mar 2017 8:12 AM
The British airlines affected include British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook and Thomson. (Representational image)

After US, UK issues ban on laptops, tablets on flights for 6 countries

The government said it has been in close touch with the Americans to "fully understand" their position.
21 Mar 2017 10:24 PM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Child born with three legs in rare occurrence in Telangana

The mother and the newborn have been shifted to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad (Photo: YouTube)
 

Shah Rukh Khan wins IT battle in Kaun Banega Crorepati case

The actor was last seen in the ironically named ‘Raees.'
 

Video: Adorable rhino asking cameraman for belly rub in the wild

The video looks adorable (Photo: YouTube)
 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK woman starves son, forces him to clean sanitary towels for 9 yrs; faces jail

A medical report told the court that the abuse had started when he was four years old and continued till he was 13. (Photo: Representational/File)

UK: Girlfriend tries to kill live-in partner by pouring acid on his face; jailed

The 31-year-old Daniel Rotriu’s face got disfigured due to the acid burns and lost his eye sight (Photo: Youtube)

Vietnam suspends air traffic controller for sleeping on duty

The aviation authority was reviewing operations at Cat Bi air traffic control and said officials would implement measures to prevent a repeat of the incident. (Photo: Pixabay)

Belgium observes minutes silence one year after Brussels attacks

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrive at Brussels' international airport for ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the twin Brussels attacks by Islamic extremists (Photo: AFP)

Ireland's rebel-turned-politician Martin McGuinness dies at 66

Martin McGuinness. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham