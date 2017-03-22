India condemns UK Parliament terror attack

Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India tonight condemned the terrorstrike in Westminster near the UK Parliament, saying there is no place for terrorism in democracies and civilised societies.

"India strongly condemns Westminster terrorist incident & condoles loss of life. No place in democracies & civilised societies for terrorism (sic)," Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay tweeted.

A British police officer was today stabbed and his attacker shot dead near the British Parliament complex, in what Scotland Yard are describing as a "terrorist incident".

In a related incident, a woman was killed when a speeding grey Hyundai i40 mowed down several pedestrians on Westminster Bridge nearby before ramming into the iron railings on the side of the Palace of Westminster - which houses the House of Commons and Lords as well as the iconic Big Ben.

Indian High Commission in the UK said: "Any Indians injured during the Westminster incident may reach Public Response Unit of HCI ASAP.