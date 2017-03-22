World, Europe

India condemns UK Parliament terror attack

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2017, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 12:33 am IST
India strongly condemns Westminster terrorist incident & condoles loss of life, tweeted spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs.
Police secure the area on the south side of Westminster Bridge close to the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India tonight condemned the terrorstrike in Westminster near the UK Parliament, saying there is no place for terrorism in democracies and civilised societies.

"India strongly condemns Westminster terrorist incident & condoles loss of life. No place in democracies & civilised societies for terrorism (sic)," Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay tweeted.

A British police officer was today stabbed and his attacker shot dead near the British Parliament complex, in what Scotland Yard are describing as a "terrorist incident".

In a related incident, a woman was killed when a speeding grey Hyundai i40 mowed down several pedestrians on Westminster Bridge nearby before ramming into the iron railings on the side of the Palace of Westminster - which houses the House of Commons and Lords as well as the iconic Big Ben.

Indian High Commission in the UK said: "Any Indians injured during the Westminster incident may reach Public Response Unit of HCI ASAP.

Tags: uk parliament attack, uk attack, india

