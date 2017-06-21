World, Europe

London mosque attack: Man tweets ‘tanks could have done a tidy job’; arrested

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
A South Wales Police spokeswoman said he was arrested ‘on suspicion of displaying abusive material likely to stir up hatred.’
The London mosque attacker Darren Osborne was arrested by police after a van ploughed into pedestrians outside the Mosque on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, North London. (Photo: AP)
London: A 37-year-old man, believed to be the son of the co-owner of a company whose vehicle was used in the London mosque attack, has been arrested over an offensive social media post in which he said “it’s a shame they don’t hire out tanks”.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said the man has been arrested “on suspicion of displaying threatening abusive / insulting written material with intent / likely to stir up racial hatred. He is currently in police custody”.

Comments by a ‘Richard Gear Evans’ on Facebook and Twitter read: “It’s a shame that van was a nice drive as well”. “.. Glad I’m not running the van hire the police wouldn’t like what my answer would be. It’s my Dad’s company I don’t get involved it’s a shame they don’t hire out a Steam Rollers or Tanks could have done a tidy job then.”

The comments and account profiles for ‘Richard Gear Evans’ appear to have since been deleted, The Sun reported. Father-of-four Darren Osborne was arrested by police after a van ploughed into pedestrians outside the Mosque on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park, North London. One person was killed and 11 others injured in the attack.

Tags: london mosque attack, finsbury park mosque, twitter
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

London mosque attacker Darren Osborne. (Photo: Twitter)

London mosque attack suspect’s name revealed as UK leaders call for calm

British media named the suspect as Darren Osborne, 47-year-old father of 4 who was living in Cardiff, Wales.
20 Jun 2017 8:07 AM
A forensic officer stands at the scene with a van near Finsbury Park station after the vehicle struck pedestrians in north London. (Photo: AP)

London attack on Muslim worshippers: What we know

The mosque was once a notorious hub for radical Islamists that has since become a centre for inter-faith outreach.
19 Jun 2017 3:15 PM
