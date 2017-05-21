World, Europe

Did not discuss Comey with Donald Trump: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

REUTERS
Published May 21, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 10:01 am IST
In a meeting with Lavrov, Trump had said that firing James Comey had relieved ‘great pressure’ caused by the Russia probe.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday he had not discussed the firing of the former FBI Director James Comey with US President Donald Trump, Interfax news agency reported.

"We did not touch this issue at all," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

The New York Times has reported that Trump told Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak at a White House meeting last week that firing Comey relieved "great pressure" the president faced from a law-enforcement probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Comey, who had been in charge of the investigation, was fired by Trump on May 9.

Trump on Thursday denied asking Comey to drop the probe into links between Russia and his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and decried a "witch hunt" against him.

Tags: sergei lavrov, donald trump, white house, russia probe
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

