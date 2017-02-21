World, Europe

Russia to start deliveries of KA-226T helicopters to India in 2019

REUTERS
Published Feb 21, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 9:07 am IST
India and Russia signed an agreement in October to jointly manufacture 200 of the KA-226T helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces.
Kamov 226T helicopters. (Photo: AFP)
 Kamov 226T helicopters. (Photo: AFP)

Abu Dhabi: Russia will start initial deliveries of military helicopters to India in 2019, with assembly and manufacturing to follow in Asia's fastest growing economy, the chief executive of state-owned manufacturer Russian Helicopters said on Monday.

India and Russia signed an agreement in October to jointly manufacture 200 of the KA-226T helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces.

Both countries have agreed to cooperate in energy and defense as India seeks to modernize its armed forces and build a nuclear industry and sanctions-hit Russia looks for investment and new markets.

"The joint venture is in process and the first delivery will start in 2019. After-sales service will also be provided in India," said Andrey Boginsky, who took over as CEO in January.

Some 60 helicopters will be delivered to India and the remaining 140 will be assembled or manufactured in India, he said at the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The company has started production of the advanced medium multirole Mi-171A2 helicopter, with four deliveries set for Russia this year, he said.

China has shown an interest in the Mi-171A2, he added, without elaborating.

Overall sales in 2017 are expected to grow at least 15 percent as demand for civil helicopters increases.

"We expect to sell 220 helicopters this year," he said compared to 190 sold in 2016. Military helicopters account for two thirds of sales.

"There is demand for civil helicopters and we plan to increase volumes," he said, adding that a key market is Iran, where there is demand from the oil and gas sector.

Tags: russia, military helicopters, ka-226t
Location: United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi

Entertainment Gallery

Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia get involved in crazy acts on Kapil Sharma's comedy show
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
Ekta Kapoor threw a bash late Saturday for her friends and several Bollywood celebrities were seen outside the restaurant. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Madhavan, Sooraj, others party with Ekta Kapoor
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp launches encrypted Snapchat-like feature 'Status'

WhatsApp's new Status feature
 

IPL 2017: Rags to riches journey of Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, now wants to buy a house for his parents in a good Hyderabad locality. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Rising Pune Supergiants for ‘disgraceful’ MS Dhoni sacking

MS Dhoni was removed as the captain of Rising Pune Supergiants in favour of Australian captain Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sports Minister felicitates Indian blind cricket team

India beat Pakistan to win the Blind T20 Cricket World Cup.(Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Pakistani stuntman bends iron rod with teeth, pulls loaded minibus

Pakistani stuntman Ghulam Farooq. (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Is ladki ka kuch nahi hone waala': Aditya Chopra's words on first meeting Kangana

She appeared alongside her 'Rangoon' co-star, Saif Ali Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Turkey detains more than 1,500 over alleged militant links

The interior ministry said in a statement that 1,589 people were detained for questioning over suspected militant links. (Photo: AFP)

Mike Pence vows Donald Trump 'strongly committed' to Europe

United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (Photo: AP)

UK: Petition against Trump’s visit gets nearly 2 million signatures

Her Majesty's government recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition. (Photo: File)

UK govt has no intention of revoking Article 50: PM May's spokesman

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of African migrants cross into Spain’s Ceuta over fence border

Representational image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham