World, Europe

World War I German submarine wreck found off Belgium with 23 bodies inside

AFP
Published Sep 20, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
A diver who explored the wreck, lying in 30 metres of water, said good condition of submarine suggested remains crew could still be inside.
Undated photo of World War I-era German UC-1 submarine class with crew on the deck. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)
 Undated photo of World War I-era German UC-1 submarine class with crew on the deck. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

Brussels/Belgium: Divers have found a well preserved wreck of a German submarine sunk during World War I in the North Sea which may have the bodies of its crew still on board, Belgian officials said Tuesday.

A diver who has explored the wreck, lying in 30 metres (100 feet) of water off the port of Ostend, said the good condition of the submarine suggested the remains of its 23 crew could still be inside.

It is the 11th German submarine from the 1914-18 war to be found in Belgian waters and the best-preserved example to date, Thomas Termote, a diver and expert in marine archaeology who found the wreck this summer, told AFP.

"We thought that all the big wrecks had already been discovered so this was a total surprise," Termote told AFP.

Its exact location is being kept secret to deter treasure-hunters.

He said the wreck - a UB-II type torpedo armed boat - was 27 metres (yards) long with the rear end partly detached.

"The submarine is very intact, everything is still closed - that's what he (Termote) saw during his first visit this summer," Jan Mees, head of the Flanders Marine Institute said. 

The submarine would have had 22 crew and a commander on board, West Flanders provincial governor Carl Decaluwe told De Standaard newspaper.

"All the hatches are still closed. This suggests the wreck has not been discovered before and moreover the 23 crew members are still inside," Decaluwe said.

The German embassy in Belgium had been informed, Belga news agency reported.

Sea grave

During World War I, the German navy used the Belgian port of Zeebrugge as a base for its submarines, known as U-boats, to attack shipping in the North Sea.

To combat the U-boat threat, the British tried to block Zeebrugge port in April 1918 by scuttling old ships in the entry channel.

The first indications of the wreck came in 2015 when a sonar ship found signs of a large wreck off Ostend in 2015.

Termote, who lives in the town, carried out further investigations on his own initiative.

A further dive is planned soon to clean some of the outside and check its identification number, Mees said.

German authorities could then check it against their record and contact the families of the deceased.

"If the Germans want to get the bodies back it's possible, but highly unlikely," Mees added.

Termote said the wreck would be "nearly impossible" to refloat and would therefore be "considered a sea grave for the sailors."

Germany lost around 1,200 men in 70 U-boats off the Belgian coast during four years - out of a total of 93 stationed in Flanders.

Its base was in the medieval city of Bruges, 12 kilometres from the coast but linked to the sea at Ostend and Zeebrugge by canals.

Termote, 42, was introduced to diving by his father, an Ostend hotelier. The pair have since carried out 5,000 dives in the North Sea.

Tags: world war 1, german submarine, 23 crew members




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waiting for the world’s end on September 23? Science thinks you shouldn’t

Even if NASA were to miss it in the giant sky, Nibiru would have been visible to the naked eye as it’s only a matter of few hours before the fabled doomsday is slated to happen.
 

Throwback: When Rajamouli looked more fierce than Prabhas, Rana on Baahubali 2 sets

Rana Daggubati, Prabhas and SS Rajmouli on 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' sets.
 

Patient stabs doctor over expensive treatment at Pune hospital

The man has been discharged after the incident without any fee for treatment (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart, Amazon online sale tips: Be a ‘smart’ electronics shopper this season

Most people often end up securing good deals on products that they find not worthy or simply unnecessary. (representative image)
 

Get an Apple iPhone 7 256GB for less than Rs 50,000 – here’s how

Paytm has announced an ultimate gadgets flash sale that is only available till September 23) starting 2pm and 8pm.
 

iPhone 8 review: Keep aside the iPhone X — it’s too shiny for now

The iPhone 8 is about $50 more than what the iPhone 7 cost at launch. Samsung has similarly increased the prices of its flagship Galaxy phones, and the S8 still outsold last year's S7. Consumers seem willing to pay.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Helicopter mistakenly fires on parked vehicles in Russia war games

Russia is currently staging the

Crown prince of jihad: Osama's son Hamza bin Laden is heir to Al-Qaeda?

The young man, now 28, has appeared since childhood in the propaganda network founded by his father. (Photo: AFP)

‘Dieselgate’ kills 5,000 in Europe alone

Many other carmakers have since fallen under suspicion (Representational image)

Britain lowers threat level after 2nd arrest in Underground train attack

Police provide security at Paddington mainline train station in London, after a terrorist incident was declared at nearby Parsons Green subway station Friday (Photo: AP)

Rohingya crisis: Last chance for Suu Kyi, says UN

Rohingya Muslim refugees protect themselves from rain in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham